 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks release Alton Robinson, two others on eve of camp

After struggling to find a role over the past three seasons, the Seahawks have moved on from the former fifth round pick.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s the day that the Seattle Seahawks report for training camp, so fans are excited for news and updates on actual football after a long offseason. However, for a trio of Seattle players, Tuesday marked the end of their tenure with the team, at least according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

The most noteworthy of those names, of course, is 2020 fifth round pick Alton Robinson. Robinson recorded five sacks during his first two seasons in Seattle, but spent the entirety of the 2022 season on injured reserve while recovering from a knee injury.

Isaiah Dunn joined the Seahawks as a waiver claim after roster cuts following training camp in 2022, and impressed enough during practice to see the field for 87 special teams snaps for the Hawks last season. The other cornerback released, James Campbell, is a rookie who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in the spring.

These moves, combined with the reported signing of Andrew Whitaker, leave Seattle with a trio of open roster spots ahead of hitting the practice field for the first time Wednesday.

In This Stream

Seahawks 2023 Training Camp coverage: Previews, analysis, news, updates, and more

View all 18 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...