Seahawks release Alton Robinson, two others on eve of camp

It’s the day that the Seattle Seahawks report for training camp, so fans are excited for news and updates on actual football after a long offseason. However, for a trio of Seattle players, Tuesday marked the end of their tenure with the team, at least according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

#Seahawks released James Campbell, Isaiah Dunn and Alton Robinson. They are signing Andrew Whitaker, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

No injury designations on the official NFL wire in Seattle's waiving of Alton Robinson and Isaiah Dunn: pic.twitter.com/UPErejZi9F — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 25, 2023

The most noteworthy of those names, of course, is 2020 fifth round pick Alton Robinson. Robinson recorded five sacks during his first two seasons in Seattle, but spent the entirety of the 2022 season on injured reserve while recovering from a knee injury.

Isaiah Dunn joined the Seahawks as a waiver claim after roster cuts following training camp in 2022, and impressed enough during practice to see the field for 87 special teams snaps for the Hawks last season. The other cornerback released, James Campbell, is a rookie who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in the spring.

These moves, combined with the reported signing of Andrew Whitaker, leave Seattle with a trio of open roster spots ahead of hitting the practice field for the first time Wednesday.