Report: Seahawks add pair of defensive players

For months fans of the Seattle Seahawks have wondered who would help rookie defensive tackle Cameron Young fill the void in the middle of the defense created by the departure of Al Woods, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris while Bryan Mone continues his recovery from knee surgery. Tuesday afternoon the team provided fans with at least one possible answer, and while it’s not the Shelby Harris signing for which many had hoped, it’s at least another big body for the competition on the interior of the defensive line.

#Seahawks signed Roderick Perry — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

A former teammate of Devon Witherspoon at Illinois in 2020 and 2021, Roderick Perry is a long-armed interior defender who was listed at just over 300 pounds. Undrafted out of Illinois in 2022, he signed with the Cleveland Browns, and spent much of the season on the practice squad, logging 40 defensive snaps in a pair of games in which he did see the field.

Perry was not the only player the Seahawks reportedly signed for the defense Tuesday, with the team also adding Levi Bell, a 5’11”, 262 pound EDGE who recorded 17 tackles and 4.0 sacks for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL.

And this, once again, should bring the roster back to 89 players, along with the reported signing of Andrew Whitaker earlier Tuesday, meaning there is still room for one more addition.