Seattle Seahawks 90-man roster, jersey numbers entering Day 1 of 2023 Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks kick their 2023 training camp off on Wednesday, and there is great anticipation in the air that we’re in for an exciting season with expectations of a playoff push, if not winning the NFC West for the first time since 2020. Unlike last year, there is no question as to who will be the starting quarterback, but there are notable camp battles to follow along the offensive and defensive lines, outside linebacker, the secondary, and the bottom-end of wide receiver.

Before camp gets underway at VMAC in Renton, consider this article your handy guide to the Seahawks roster. This is the latest update as of July 25, with jersey numbers included in parentheses for just about everyone. Rookies, undrafted free agents, and players signed after the XFL and USFL seasons are in italics.

Offense

Quarterbacks - 3 Players

Geno Smith (7)

Drew Lock (2)

Holton Ahlers (15, UDFA)

Running Backs - 5 Players

Kenneth Walker III (9)

DeeJay Dallas (31)

Bryant Koback (40)

Zach Charbonnet (26)

Kenny McIntosh (25)

Fullbacks - 1 Player

Nick Bellore (44)

Wide Receiver - 12 Players

DK Metcalf (14)

Tyler Lockett (16)

Dareke Young (83)

Dee Eskridge (1)

Cody Thompson (15)

Easop Winston Jr (86)

Cade Johnson (88)

Jaxon-Smith Njigba (11)

Jake Bobo (19, UDFA)

John Hall (18, UDFA)

Tyson Lindsey (UDFA)

Matt Landers (17, UDFA)

Tight Ends - 6 Players

Noah Fant (87)

Will Dissly (89)

Colby Parkinson (84)

Tyler Mabry (85)

Griffin Hebert (46, UDFA)

Noah Gindorff (47, UDFA)

Offensive Line - 13 Players

Charles Cross (67)

Abe Lucas (72)

Damien Lewis (68)

Phil Haynes (60)

Evan Brown (63)

Jake Curhan (74)

Stone Forsythe (78)

Greg Eiland (75)

Joey Hunt (62)

Jalen McKenzie (76)

Olusegun Oluwatimi (51)

Anthony Bradford (70)

Kendall Randolph (65, UDFA)

Defense

Defensive Line - 11 Players

Dre’Mont Jones (55)

Mario Edwards Jr (97)

Myles Adams (95)

Bryan Mone (91)

Jarran Reed (90)

Cameron Young (93)

Mike Morris (94)

Jonah Tavai (66, UDFA)

Roderick Perry (UDFA)

Jacob Sykes (69, UDFA)

Austin Faoliu (64, XFL)

Outside Linebackers - 8 Players

Darrell Taylor (52)

Uchenna Nwosu (10)

Boye Mafe (53)

Tyreke Smith (92)

Joshua Onujiogu (49)

Derick Hall (58)

M.J. Anderson (79, UDFA)

Levi Bell (USFL)

Off-ball linebackers - 7 Players

Bobby Wagner (54)

Jordyn Brooks (56)

Devin Bush Jr (0)

Jon Rhattigan (59)

Vi Jones (50)

Cam Bright (42, UDFA)

Patrick O’Connell (57, UDFA)

Cornerbacks - 11 Players

Tariq Woolen (27)

Mike Jackson Sr (30)

Coby Bryant (8)

Tre Brown (22)

Artie Burns (29)

Benjie Franklin (34)

Devon Witherspoon (21)

Arquon Bush (24, UDFA)

Lance Boykin (UDFA)

Montrae Braswell (43, UDFA)

Andrew Whittaker (XFL)

Safeties - 9 Players

Jamal Adams (33)

Julian Love (20)

Quandre Diggs (6)

Joey Blount (35)

Jerrick Reed II (32)

Ty Okada (39, UDFA)

Jonathan Sutherland (28, UDFA)

Christian Young (36, UDFA)

Morrell Osling III (37, UDFA)

Special Teams

Kicker - 1 Player

Jason Myers (5)

Punter - 1 Player

Michael Dickson (4)

Long Snapper - 1 Player

Chris Stoll (41, UDFA)

We will update this post once the jersey numbers are available for Boykin, Whittaker, Perry, and Bell.