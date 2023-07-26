Jamal Adams to start training camp on PUP list

Many fans of the Seattle Seahawks were optimistic that strong safety Jamal Adams could stay healthy for the entire season for the first time in his Hawks career in 2022. However, just 15 snaps into the Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos those hopes were crushed, and Adams finished what was undoubtedly his most disappointing season as a pro.

Now, following an offseason filled with rehab, there is a significant split among Seattle fans between those who are holding out hope that Adams can return to the field and remain healthy in 2023, while others are prepared to move on. Regardless of which side a fan is on, learning the answer will have to wait to find out what the All Pro safety might bring to the table this season, as he will start training camp on the sidelines.

Six #Seahawks players, including Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks, open camp on the PUP list: https://t.co/dvVK2uLTwK — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) July 26, 2023

With practice restrictions under the current collective bargaining agreement starting camp with a five day ramp up period, it’s possible that Adams’ stint on the physically unable to perform list could be short. Thus, for the third training camp in a row, Adams’ health and his ability to contribute in a meaningful way are likely to remain key storylines.