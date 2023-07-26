Jordyn Brooks to start training camp on the PUP list

The date for members of the Seattle Seahawks to report for training camp has arrived, and as tends to be the case on the day players report for training camp, there is a train of reports regarding Seahawks landing on the physically unable to perform list. According to a report Tuesday afternoon, this includes 2020 first round pick Jordyn Brooks.

Six #Seahawks players, including Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks, open camp on the PUP list: https://t.co/dvVK2uLTwK — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) July 26, 2023

Brooks tore his ACL in the Week 17 victory over the New York Jets, undergoing surgery later in January. That puts him at roughly six months since the operation, and means starting the training camp on the PUP list does not come as a surprise at all.

Brooks is able to come off the PUP list at anytime in the next five weeks should he pass a physical between now and final roster cuts on Tuesday, August 29. If he is unable to pass a physical prior to roster cuts and starts the regular season on the PUP list, he would be ineligible to play until the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.