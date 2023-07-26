Tariq Woolen to start training camp on PUP list

The Seattle Seahawks are set to potentially open 2023 training camp without one of the names expected to be a major contributor in the secondary as fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon remains the last unsigned player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Witherspoon reportedly continues to battle with the team regarding the timing of payout of his signing bonus, news emerged Tuesday that the Hawks will also be without one of their starting corners from 2022 when they take to the practice field for the first time Wednesday.

Six #Seahawks players, including Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks, open camp on the PUP list: https://t.co/dvVK2uLTwK — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) July 26, 2023

Tariq Woolen, of course, far outperformed expectations as a rookie, grabbing the starting left cornerback spot and never looking back. However, a knee injury during the offseason required surgery, and while he was expected back by training camp, apparently it is the physically unable to perform list where he will be initially.

With training camp including no contact for the first few days, this could simply be a matter of Woolen working to get up to speed running and testing the knee before being given final clearance to practice. However it is a story that will most certainly bear watching in the coming days.