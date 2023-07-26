Okay. Seattle Seahawks training camp, day one, begins. In other news: Alton gets cut, Purdy looks ready, a bunch of cats signed deals. Don’t pay attention to me; pay attention to the links. Let’s go.

Seahawks News

Seahawks release Alton Robinson, add another nose tackle - Seaside Joe

Seattle adds a nose tackle, gets another rookie under contract: 7/25/2023

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks - No. 24 Chris Stoll - Seattle Sports

Brock and Salk break down why new long snapper Chris Stoll is the No. 24 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player on their list.

After Nwosu deal, is time right for Seahawks to bring back Harris? - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks locking up Uchenna Nwosu, could they now reunite with Shelby Harris? Brock Huard weighs in.

Seahawks give Uchenna Nwosu 3-year extension worth up to $59M - ESPN

Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is signing a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuesday Round-Up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Olu Oluwatimi & Derick Hall Named To CBS Sports Preseason All-Rookie Team - Seahawks.com

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports adds three first-year Seahawks to his 2023 All-Rookie Team ahead of training camp.

2023 Seahawks Training Camp Primer - July 25, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Everything you need to know to be ready for Seahawks training camp before it kicks off Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks OL Training Camp Preview: Bold Predictions, Projected Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Youth will once again be served along the offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks, but the return of Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and optimism about new personnel in the interior has the team thinking big in the trenches entering the 2023 season.

Uchenna Nwosu signs contract extension « Seahawks Draft Blog

It feels like there are a few layers to this news.

Pete Carroll wants Seahawks to always embrace challenges | king5.com

No matter who the opponent on the field is, competing at the highest level is always top of mind for Pete Carroll.

NFC West News

8 key points made by Sean McVay in opening Rams camp press conference - Turf Show Times

Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, and being a father

Los Angeles Rams OLB Michael Hoecht Reveals Expectations of New Position - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams' Michael Hoecht is expected to start at outside linebacker for first time in his career.

Too many arms for 49ers? Brock Purdy’s speedy recovery creates practice quandary - The Athletic

The 49ers will be without a cornerback and a punter for the opening practice of training camp. Otherwise the team is healthy this summer.

49ers news: Brock Purdy is cleared for training camp without any restrictions - Niners Nation

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media and provided some good news

49ers Nick Bosa will hold out of practice until he receives a new extension - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren’t expecting to see their star edge rusher without a new deal

Arizona Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals signed five new players.

Arizona Cardinals Mailbag: Pre-Training Camp Edition - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to take the field at State Farm Stadium this week. Here's a few answers to fan questions.

Around The NFL

Chargers, QB Justin Herbert reach 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension - Yahoo Sports

Justin Herbert got his deal.

Even the Cowboys, rich in their running back history, are adjusting to ‘less RB friendly’ NFL - Yahoo.com

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.

Jets, Aaron Rodgers work out revised contract - NBC Sports

The Jets and their new quarterback have a new deal.

Packers work out Jacob Eason - NBC Sports

The Packers worked out free agent quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday, according to the NFL's personnel notice.

How Panthers coach Frank Reich's experience at quarterback will help rookie Bryce Young - ESPN

Reich spent 14 years as an NFL quarterback. Other QB-turned-coaches speak about why that will give Young an advantage during his rookie campaign.

Why Saquon Barkley agreed to Giants' deal - ESPN

Barkley wanted a long-term extension, but he settled for a one-year deal worth more than the franchise tag. Here's what you need to know.

Around The NFL podcast: Team slogans 2023 with Conor Orr - NFL.com

In a virtual room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Nick Shook tell you what has them shook headed into next season.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys’ camp; Jerry Jones ‘urgent’ to win Super Bowl with current group - NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn’t shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

NFL training camp: 10 top storylines, including Chiefs’ challenge and pressure on Patriots - The Athletic

Head coaches who need strong starts, running back contract woes and the chase of the Chiefs are among the hot topics as camps open.

PFF50: 10 players who just missed out | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Revealing 10 players who just missed out on PFF's 50 best players in the NFL.