Seahawks Training Camp 2023: Day 1 live stream, updates, and open thread

Watch and discuss opening day of 2023 Seahawks training camp right here!

By Mookie Alexander Updated
Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the first day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:25pm PT. The live stream is in the link below, but keep in mind you probably won’t be getting detailed looks at plays and everything else you’re eager to see.

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and video highlights of the top moments. Pete Carroll is scheduled to speak to media after practice is done, and there’s an accompanying live stream you can stick around and watch.

Live Stream

Pete Carroll Press Conference Live Stream

Live Updates

...And so it begins!

Devon Witherspoon is NOT at camp

Veterans getting first-team reps over rookies on the offensive line

Tre Brown and Michael Jackson start at corner with Devon Witherspoon holding out and Riq Woolen on PUP

Geno to DK

Schedule

Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM - First public practice

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

