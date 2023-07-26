Seahawks Training Camp 2023: Day 1 live stream, updates, and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the first day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:25pm PT. The live stream is in the link below, but keep in mind you probably won’t be getting detailed looks at plays and everything else you’re eager to see.

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and video highlights of the top moments. Pete Carroll is scheduled to speak to media after practice is done, and there’s an accompanying live stream you can stick around and watch.

Live Stream

Pete Carroll Press Conference Live Stream

Live Updates

...And so it begins!

And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/K8sWQslM85 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 26, 2023

Devon Witherspoon is NOT at camp

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks’ top draft pick, is not on the field as training camp begins. https://t.co/fe3UCtr3e0 via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 26, 2023

Veterans getting first-team reps over rookies on the offensive line

Seahawks starting offensive line day 1 of training camp: LT Charles Cross, LG

Damien Lewis, C Evan Brown, RG Phil Haynes, RT Abe Lucas @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 26, 2023

Tre Brown and Michael Jackson start at corner with Devon Witherspoon holding out and Riq Woolen on PUP

With Riq Woolen on PUP list, Devon Witherspoon absent/unsigned, Seahawks starting cornerbacks to begin training camp: Tre Brown left, Michael Jackson right. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 26, 2023

Geno to DK

Schedule

Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM - First public practice

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion by going to the comments below!