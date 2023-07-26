Noah Fant, Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu start camp on PUP list

The first day of training camp is supposed to be a day of optimism, hope and excitement for the future. However, for fans of the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday is turning out to be more unpleasant news than most had hoped for. While it’s certainly not a surprise that Jamal Adams or Jordyn Brooks will be on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, learning that Tariq Woolen will also start camp on the PUP list is a definite downer.

They’re not the only three who will not be partaking in the early days of camp due to injury, however, as tight end Noah Fant, nose tackle Bryan Mone and nose tackle Austin Faoliu will also begin training camp on the PUP list.

In addition to the six players the Seahawks placed on the PUP list to open training camp, they also placed undrafted free agent nose tackle Jonah Tavai on the nonfootball injury list.

Any of the seven players placed on the PUP of NFI lists are able to begin practicing once they pass a physical, however, they continue to take up a spot on the 90 man roster while they are on the list, meaning fans should not expect a flurry of signings to fill their spots during camp.

Pete Carroll is scheduled to speak to the media after practice Wednesday, which should give fans an opportunity to learn more about what to expect regarding the injuries of each.