Report: Seahawks work out Ben Burr-Kirven

It’s the first day of training camp, and to the surprise of no one the Seattle Seahawks placed several injured members of the defense on the physically unable to perform list. Cornerback Tariq Woolen and safety Jamal Adams were, of course, the biggest defensive names to land on the PUP list, but also landing on PUP were linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

Brooks still recovering from a January knee injury at the start of training camp is not a surprise, especially after the team worked out a pair of off ball linebackers Monday in Kyahva Tezino and Frank Ginda. Wednesday the Hawks continued perusing the free agent market for off ball linebackers, working out a name that will be familiar to Seahawks fans.

#Seahawks worked out Ben Burr-Kirven — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2023

Ben Burr-Kirven was, of course, a fifth round selection of the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft, and appeared in 32 games for Seattle over the first two seasons of his career. He played sparingly on defense, seeing the field for just 14 defensive snaps, but was a special teams mainstay logging 599 snaps in his two seasons. Unfortunately his career was derailed by a severe knee injury in the 2021 preseason, an injury that left him with nerve damage and led to him spending the entire 2022 season on the reserve/PUP list before being released in March of this year.

If there’s any coach that would be rooting for a comeback such as BBK’s, it would be Pete Carroll, and still just 25 years old BBK has plenty of time to continue to work on a return to the field.