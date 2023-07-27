Okay. Let’s get to it. Below in the links we’ve got: a DK interview, some more lists, updates on several contract signings, players to watch (as they pertain to your Seattle Seahawks) from around the league, speculation and such, and.. more! Dive in! We are just getting started.

Seahawks News

Don't Panic! - Seaside Joe

Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen not practicing, Pete Carroll gives updates on Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks: Seaside Joe 1607

Seahawks first-round CB Devon Witherspoon reportedly holding out, is only NFL rookie without a contract - Yahoo Sports

First-year holdouts are rare in the era of the NFL's rookie wage scale.

Rost: 3 questions as Seattle Seahawks kick off training camp - Seattle Sports

With Seattle Seahawks training camp kicking off, Stacy Rost looks at three pressing questions, including who will start at nose tackle.

Seahawks Interview: What's changed for DK Metcalf 5 years in? - Seattle Sports

"I have the same hunger and drive but my mentality is different in the aspect of how I approach the game," Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf said.

Salk: Seattle Seahawks' 6 biggest storylines as camp begins - Seattle Sports

It's a very different vibe as the Seattle Seahawks go into training camp compared to 2022. Mike Salk breaks down why with his top storylines.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon absent for start of Seahawks camp - ESPN

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, was not on the field for the start of training camp on Wednesday as the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on his rookie contract.

Love For Bobby Wagner, A Visit From A Rock Star & More Observations From Day 1 Of Seahawks Training Camp - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the first practice of 2023 training camp.

Seahawks training camp: Bobby Wagner’s return, a rookie holdout and Day 1 notes - The Athletic

Bobby Wagner was on the field, but the Seahawks' top draft pick wasn't. Meanwhile, Jamal Adams isn't practicing but could play Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Observations: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Eskridge Shine on Day 1 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Back on the practice field after a six-week moratorium, Seattle Seahawks fans were treated to several explosive pass plays in Wednesday's first camp practice, including unexpected fireworks in the screen game courtesy of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Dee Eskridge.

NFC West News

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on when he found out Brock Purdy was a dude - Niners Nation

The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined Tim Kawakami to talk about QB Brock Purdy

5 Players To Watch During 49ers Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the top five players to watch during San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Four Questions Arizona Cardinals Must Answer in Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have a bevy of questions that must be answered by the end of training camp, but these four standout more than the rest.

Arizona Cardinals taking cautious approach with Kyler Murray - ESPN

The Cardinals' head coach is taking a cautious approach with his franchise QB, saying Murray will be back from his torn ACL "when he tells me."

Arizona Cardinals place Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz and B.J. Ojulari on PUP list, Grant Williams on NFI - Revenge of the Birds

We expected three of the names on the list, but are surprised to see rookie B.J. Ojulari as well.

Rams 53-man roster: 5 players who could be surprises in training camp - Turf Show Times

The Rams need to find their next Lance McCutcheon and these are the top candidates

Sean McVay Reacts To Los Angeles Rams Predictions and Odds: ‘They Don’t Believe in Us!’ - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay had a simple response when asked about the over/under win total for his team.

Around The NFL

How Myles Garrett, 'best pass rusher in the league,' is shaping the Browns’ shifting defensive vision - Yahoo Sports

The Browns aren't shy about singing Garrett's praises, so much so that they're building their defensive revamp around him.

Former top-10 NFL draft pick decides to retire - Larry Brown Sports

Former top-10 NFL draft pick John Ross appears to be calling it a career and has retired despite being with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Pollard aiming to "make the most" of his opportunity - NBC Sports

The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move this offseason, officially turning over the RB1 job to Tony Pollard.

Calais Campbell confirms Patrick Mahomes' theory on avoiding hard hits - ESPN

Sometimes, a little kindness can go a long way -- or in the NFL, a little way to not being hit quite as hard by your opponent.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 80-71: Geno Smith makes first appearance; Lamar Jackson falls - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Seahawks QB Geno Smith from Nos. 80-71?

Panthers officially name No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting QB - NFL.com

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that rookie Bryce Young is the starting quarterback.

Can Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson live up to his high pick and even higher expectations? - The Athletic

Robinson now gets to prove whether he was worth the No. 8. "If that was Bo Jackson or Barry Sanders, would you pass up on him?"

Ranking all eight NFL divisions by 2023 QBs: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, AFC heavyweights lead the list - CBSSports.com

A rundown of every projected starter across the eight divisions

PFF50: 10 rookies and second-year players who could make the list in 2024 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has the best case among rookies, whereas New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a prime PFF50 candidate among second-year players.