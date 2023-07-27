Seahawks announce Ben Burr-Kirven is back

After sitting on an open roster spot for the majority of the summer, the Seattle Seahawks have filled the roster then opened up another spot multiple times this week. It might just be the first week of training camp, but Pete Carroll and John Schneider are doing their best to make sure the members of the media and the blogosphere covering the Hawks are competing as well.

With that in mind, ahead of hitting the field for their second practice of camp, the Seahawks announced that they have signed a linebacker to - for something like the third or fourth time this week - fill out the 90 man roster.

With Jordyn Brooks on the physically unable to perform list, it certainly seems like Ben Burr-Kirven will get plenty of defensive reps during training camp and the preseason. However, should he manage to make the 53 man roster for the regular season, it’s likely his primary role would be as member of special teams. During his first two years with the Hawks in 2019 and 2020 BBK logged just a hair under 600 special teams snaps, finishing 2019 with the most special teams snaps of any Seahawk and finishing tied Nick Bellore for the second most in 2020.

It’s a welcome return for a player who was lost to a serious knee injury in the 2021 preseason, and now he’ll have a chance to show what he can do on the field for a team that saw several key special teamers leave in the offseason.