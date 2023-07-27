Video: Jaxon Smith-Njigba might just be a video game character come to life

The Seattle Seahawks held a training camp practice at VMAC on Thursday, but unlike Wednesday this was effectively behind closed doors with no fans in attendance. However, don’t be too disappointed because you’ll still get to see what may hold up as one of the top highlights of Seahawks camp.

Former Ohio State star wide receiver and first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, easily the most exciting addition to the Seahawks offense this offseason, made a one-handed catch look so easy in between defenders Mike Jackson Sr and Julian Love. Watch the play for yourself!

JSN WITH AN UNREAL ONE-HAND GRAB pic.twitter.com/IhPjbRX89p — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2023

Fans are back in attendance on Friday and no doubt there will be anticipation that JSN will generate more highlights for the Seahawks faithful to witness in-person.

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year and former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson only added to the hype machine.

Y’all have seen nun yet. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) July 27, 2023

In all seriousness, training camp is the peak time for wild overreaction to select highlight clips, and we shouldn’t make too many grand conclusions given the limitations of what can and can’t be done in practice. Temper your expectations and let’s wait for preseason before making any deeper analyses on an undoubtedly very talented player.