Casual Friday open thread: Celebrating your Ws

What were your biggest victories for July?

By Mookie Alexander
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Welcome to the final Casual Friday of July! This is your open thread to discuss topics unrelated to the Seattle Seahawks.

Today’s open thread is somewhat of a requested topic, inspired by this comment left on July 4 by Nshima.

Nshima
Hey Mookie, I really liked your "posting your Ws" open thread, even if I didn't have any real 'W' to share. It would be great if you can do that at the end of every month -- or every two months. It's a good way to celebrate each other's achievements and also gain some inspiration. For many of us, FG is our main "social media" site.
Happy Fourth of July! Go easy on the hot dogs and be careful with the fireworks.

This was our Casual Friday on June 30 and there was plenty to celebrate, including new jobs, pay raises, moving to Hawaii, moving back to Seattle, and even selling a book.

I think we’re going to do at the end of every month and it’ll be year-round, so these off-topic open threads aren’t going away when the Seahawks season starts.

Tell us what wins you have to celebrate from the past few weeks! The magnitude of your W isn’t relevant, it just has to be something you feel is worth sharing.

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

