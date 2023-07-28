The position battles have begun and the significance is tepid, yes, but steady. Seattle Seahawks draft pick fresh out the box Olu Oluwatimi seems to be responding to the noise and speculation: he may be the starting center on this team day one, game one. Success on the offensive line this season is paramount and the starting center will have much to do with that realization. Do you have confidence in Olu Oluwatimi to be a solid day one starter for the ‘Hawks? Does his presence on the offensive line fill you with hope for the future? What kind of impact can Oluwatimi make?

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp Day 2: Olu Oluwatimi gets starter reps at center - Seaside Joe

What we learned on Day 2 plus Kyle Shanahan's QB problem, 7/27/2023

Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks - AP

At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared. To hear Smith talk now about what happened over the past year, not much has changed. Despite being the NFL’s comeback player of the year, helping lead his team to an unexpected playoff berth and gaining the financial payday he long hoped to earn, his mindset seems the same as it was last summer when he had a job to win.

Geno Smith won't be doing Season Two of Quarterback - NBC Sports

Last year, no quarterbacks were asked whether they would be featured in the first season of the Quarterback series, because nobody knew that the Quarterback series even existed.

Appearance on the Pedestrian Podcast « Seahawks Draft Blog

Appearance on the Pedestrian Podcast

Video: Seahawks' Julian Love on defense's potential, PNW ties - Seattle Sports

New Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love joined Bump & Stacy from training camp to discuss joining the team's defense.

Video: Charles Cross talks expectations of Seahawks' offense - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross joined Brock and Salk to discuss entering Year 2 and the Hawks' offense in 2023.

Thursday Round-Up: Understanding Nino: Quandre Diggs Featured In The Athletic - Seahawks.com

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic examines the rise of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs as a leader and fan-favorite in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Observations: Olu Oluwatimi a Starter? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Just two practices into training camp, a rookie has already thrust himself into the competition for a starting job in the middle of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line, while a deep cast of receivers lit up the sunny skies once again at the VMAC.

NFC West News

49ers Training Camp Day 2: Offense struggles with tough 49ers defense - Niners Nation

As expected, the defense has an early advantage in training camp

49ers Position Battles at Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers position battles at training camp.

Arizona Cardinals Blunt on Changing Outside Perception - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries was blunt when asked what the team could do to change their outside perception.

Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request - NFL.com

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker received a raise in the form of $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus. Baker also received a raise for next se

Rams rookie Stetson Bennett stands out in second day of training camp - Turf Show Times

Rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett could be ready to be Matthew Stafford’s backup on Rams

Los Angeles Rams Running Back Cam Akers Reveals Goal: Bulk 'Way Up!' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is determined to bulk up ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Around The NFL

Joe Burrow appears to have avoided serious injury - Larry Brown Sports

There is some good news on the Joe Burrow injury front as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback reportedly suffered a calf strain.

Sean Payton went scorched earth on last year's Broncos, but why? - Yahoo Sports

There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.

Dak Prescott embraces his 'old guy' role, says it's a 'guarantee' his interceptions will drop in 2023 season - Yahoo Sports

The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.

Dak Prescott on Zack Martin: Pay the man - NBC Sports

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed his second training camp practice, prompting teammates to call for his return.

The wild life of Gardner Minshew - ESPN

Four colleges, three NFL teams, two Manias and the hug that broke the internet. It's been an unbelievable ride for Gardner Minshew. Next stop: Indianapolis.

NFL can point to progress in diverse hiring but work to be done in coaching — Andscape

Sidelined is an ongoing series looking at the NFL’s lack of diversity in coaches and team executives. Although criticism of the NFL is justifiable for its poor …

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 70-61: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown rep Lions; Deebo Samuel drops - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown from Nos. 70-61?

A Detroit Lions castoff had his prayer answered, then became ‘the backbone of the Seahawks’ - The Athletic

Robbed of his voice in Detroit, Quandre Diggs' personality is now embedded in the Seahawks' fabric: "He's going to leave a legacy here."

Sean Payton throws support behind Broncos QB Russell Wilson: ‘He still has it’ - The Athletic

Broncos' new coach told USA Today that Wilson's struggles in 2022 stemmed from "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

Ranking NFL divisions by running backs: AFC South reigns supreme thanks to top-end talent, young risers - CBSSports.com

A look at each projected starting running back entering Week 1 of the 2023 season at the league's most newsworthy position

Highest-graded Baltimore Ravens defensive players since 2006 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Highlighting the highest-graded Baltimore Ravens defenders in the PFF era.