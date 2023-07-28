Holdout over! Seahawks top draft pick Devon Witherspoon signs his contract

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 draft class is now officially under contract.

No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, ending a brief holdout that saw him miss the first two practices of training camp. Witherspoon was the final player from the entire NFL Draft to get his deal done.

Holdout is over: The #Seahawks and first-round CB Devon Witherspoon have agreed to terms on his four year, $31.86M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $20.2M signing bonus, source said. The No. 5 pick is the last first-rounder to get done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2023

The current CBA pretty much makes rookie contracts a formality in terms of number of years and total salary, so these days it’s rare to get a holdout. However, the former Illinois cornerback reportedly had an issue over the payment schedule of his $20 million signing bonus. Seattle usually prefers to defer signing bonuses down the road as opposed to paying most of it upfront. Eventually we’ll see the contract details and figure out how Devon’s bonus will be paid out.

Seattle has a public practice later this Friday afternoon, so we’ll see if that will be the first time fans get to witness Witherspoon on the field. In the meantime, that mini-drama is over and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.