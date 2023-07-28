Seahawks add former Washington Huskies running back to roster

The Seattle Seahawks have made one addition and one subtraction to the roster ahead of Friday’s training camp practice. In addition to confirmation that rookie corner Devon Witherspoon has signed his contract, the Seahawks also announced the signing of former University of Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa. Since they were already at the 90-man roster limited, the team waived cornerback Montrae Braswell in a corresponding move.

Here’s the skinny on Taulapapa from Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle:

Taulapapa, who took part in rookie minicamp with the Seahawks as a tryout player, started 12 games for the Huskies last season, rushing for a team-high 887 yards on his way to All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors. Despite spending his college career at Washington before transferring in 2022, Taulapapa was named a team captain for his one season with the Huskies. During his four seasons at Virginia, Taulapapa started 27 games and appeared in 40, rushing for 1,192 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he served as a team captain in 2021.

Seattle’s running back depth chart now consists of Taulapapa, Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas, and Bryant Koback.

Take a look at some of his highlights from his time at Virginia: