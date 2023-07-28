Seahawks Training Camp 2023: July 28 live stream, updates, and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the second day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream will be placed when the link is made available, but keep in mind you probably won’t be getting detailed looks at plays and everything else you’re eager to see. I’m specifically talking to film heads, on this one.

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any video highlights of the top moments.

Field Gulls’ own Tyler Alsin is at training camp today, so you’ll get his thoughts in his column when he returns home.

Live Stream

Updates

Devon Witherspoon is here!

Devon Witherspoon greets 12s in first camp practice. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/1feDyGdz4T — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 28, 2023

No Ken Walker or Zach Charbonnet at practice

Lead running back Kenneth Walker (9) not practicing for the second consecutive day.



Rookie RB Zach Charbonnet also not practicing on day 3 of Seahawks training camp ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/tijNcGZN9P — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

Evan Brown getting starting center reps again

Seahawks starting center so far in training camp:



Day 1: Evan Brown

Day 2: Olu Oluwatimi

Day 3: Evan Brown

Saturday: Players day off

Sunday: ???…@thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

Tre Brown still starting at corner

Devon Witherspoon signed and at his first camp practice, but Tre Brown is still the starting left CB day 3 of training camp @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

More JSN video

Defense getting takeaways against Drew Lock, Holton Ahlers

A few turnovers today. Drew Lock threw one pick. Another of his passes was tipped and stolen away by a defender. Holton Ahlers threw another. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 28, 2023

Schedule

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

