 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks Training Camp 2023: July 28 live stream, updates, and open thread

Watch and discuss the second day of 2023 Seahawks training camp public practices right here!

By Mookie Alexander Updated
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the second day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream will be placed when the link is made available, but keep in mind you probably won’t be getting detailed looks at plays and everything else you’re eager to see. I’m specifically talking to film heads, on this one.

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any video highlights of the top moments.

Field Gulls’ own Tyler Alsin is at training camp today, so you’ll get his thoughts in his column when he returns home.

Live Stream

Updates

Devon Witherspoon is here!

No Ken Walker or Zach Charbonnet at practice

Evan Brown getting starting center reps again

Tre Brown still starting at corner

More JSN video

Defense getting takeaways against Drew Lock, Holton Ahlers

Schedule

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion by going to the comments below!

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...