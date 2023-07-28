Shelby Harris visiting for possible reunion... with Denver Broncos

Good news: There’s a reunion potentially on the horizon for fan favorite defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Bad news: It’s with the Denver Broncos.

The transaction wire for Friday lists Harris as visiting Denver, where his family still resides after five seasons with the team. Harris was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson trade, and was one of the few bright spots on what was a mostly difficult season for the Seahawks defense.

With a year left on his existing deal, the Seahawks released Harris as a salary cap casualty. The recent contract extension for Uchenna Nwosu and restructuring for Quandre Diggs has opened up a few million more in space, leading into the idea of Seattle potentially bringing Harris back. Of course, we’re assuming there is genuine interest in bringing him back in the first place.

You may recall that Denver lost Eyioma Uwazurike for the season due to violating the league’s gambling policy. Dre’Mont Jones also signed with the Seahawks in a big free agent move, and defensive line is considered an area of concern among Broncos fans, so bringing back Harris may be one of the fixes.