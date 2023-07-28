News, notes, and highlight of the day from Day 3 of Seahawks training camp

The Seattle Seahawks’ second public practice session and third overall for 2023 training camp is all wrapped up. By far the biggest news of the day was rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon agreeing to his his rookie contract, putting an end to a very brief holdout. He participated in team drills, lining up at both right and left cornerback, although Tre Brown still got the start in first-team reps alongside Mike Jackson Sr. Seattle didn’t seem to want to go full throttle with Witherspoon right out of the gate.

Here are some other news and notes, plus your highlight of the day:

Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet sit out practice

Seattle’s top two running backs did not participate in Friday’s session. Walker is a more interesting absence since he also didn’t practice on Thursday. Pete Carroll didn’t have a press conference so we don’t know what’s up with Walker, or if the team is just taking precautionary measures if he has even the slightest injury problem. This may also explain why Seattle signed Wayne Taulapapa earlier today.

Evan Brown’s day for first-team reps

Day 1 was Evan Brown as the first-team center, then Day 2 was rookie Olu Oluwatimi, and Day 3 is back to Brown. Looks like it’s going to be a tight competition all the way through.

Seahawks starting center so far in training camp:



Day 1: Evan Brown

Day 2: Olu Oluwatimi

Day 3: Evan Brown

Saturday: Players day off

Sunday: ???…@thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

Phil Haynes is still lining up as the starting right guard over rookie Anthony Bradford, so nothing’s changed on that front.

Mike Jackson Sr continuing strong offseason

Perhaps it’s not a lock for Witherspoon to start alongside Riq Woolen when he returns from the PUP list. Jackson Sr played well starting for Seattle last season, and he’s been one of the camp standouts.

The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar documented Jackson’s day, which included some spirited battles with DK Metcalf.

It started during a red zone period when quarterback Geno Smith threw to Metcalf on four straight plays with Jackson in coverage. The first pass was batted at the line by outside linebacker Darrell Taylor. The second pass was a go ball that fell incomplete in part because Jackson boxed Metcalf out as the two ran step for step toward the back pylon. On the third attempt, Metcalf found space in the end zone and nearly caught a touchdown, but Jackson swooped in at the last second to knock it away — then roared in celebration. On the final play, Metcalf got a step on Jackson, who grabbed his jersey and held it for about 7 yards until the go ball fell incomplete. The official threw a flag. During a two-minute drill later in the day, Smith threw a jump ball to Metcalf in the end zone. Jackson jumped with him, got a hand on the ball, jostled with the receiver and poked it away at the last second. Smith and Metcalf got Jackson at the end of practice with a touchdown strike in the back of the end zone.

Turnovers for the Seahawks’ reserve offenses/Takeaways by the Seahawks reserve defenses

Drew Lock and UDFA Holton Ahlers both threw interceptions to Vi Jones and Patrick O’Connell, respectively. Your highlight of the day is something that, in a real game, might go down as a Lock interception for a touchdown, but the turnover really was on tight end Griffin Hebert. Safety Joey Blount just ripped the ball away from Hebert as he turned up field and went the other way for a touchdown.

Seattle is off on Saturday but back at it with a public practice on Sunday, July 30 at 1:30pm.