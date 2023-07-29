In Today’s Links: Thoughts on the Devon Witherspoon signing; Budda Baker is ready to go; Joe Burrow injury timeline; kicker news. And much, much more! Dive into the deep end!

Seattle Seahawks News

Devon Witherspoon signs rookie contract with Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll had to be the one to complete the entire 2023 draft class, not just Seattle's: Seaside Joe 1609

Video: LB Devin Bush on joining Seahawks, defense's potential - Seattle Sports

New Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush joined Bump & Stacy to discuss joining the Hawks and what the defense could do in 2023.

'I'm just the guy to do it': Seahawks' Dre Jones on stopping the run - Seattle Sports

New Seattle Seahawks DL Dre Jones joined Brock and Salk to discuss the team's emphasis on defense in stopping the run in 2023.

Seahawks sign No. 5 overall draft pick Devon Witherspoon - ESPN

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick, signed his four-year, $31.86M contract that includes a $20.17M signing bonus.

DK Metcalf & Michael Jackson Battling And Other Observations From Day 3 Of 2023 Seahawks Training Camp - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the third practice of Seahawks camp.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Feature "More Complete Roster" Ahead Of 2023 Per Bleacher Report - Seahawks.com

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox breaks down why Seahawks fans should be optimistic about Seattle’s offseason moves to build a contender.

'A Blessing!': Seattle Seahawks' Phil Haynes Embracing Opportunity to Start, Mentor - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though injuries derailed his first two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks didn't give up on Phil Haynes and after impressing in a platoon role last season, the former fourth-round pick plans to reward the team for their unwavering faith in him with a shot to finally start up front.

NFC West News

49ers Training Camp: Jake Moody out duels Zane Gonzalez in kick off - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers training camp sees kickers competition between Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 3 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Inside Day 3 of Arizona Cardinals Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The third practice of the Arizona Cardinals' season is complete.

Budda Baker "all in" now that contract dispute is resolved - NBC Sports

Cardinals safety Budda Baker made it clear this offseason he wasn't happy with his contract.

Three early observations from Arizona Cardinals training camp 2023 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are not going to show a whole lot, but we learned some things on day one of open practice.

Rams training camp: Stetson Bennett, Puka Nacua early rookie standouts - Turf Show Times

Rams rookies like Stetson Bennett are flashing their potential just days into camp

Rams star WR Cooper Kupp quickly getting 'back in the groove' - ESPN

Early into training camp, the former Offensive Player of the Year is catching passes all over the field and syncing with Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams G Logan Bruss Staging Comeback After Missing Rookie Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams guard Logan Bruss missed his entire rookie season to injury in 2022, but is back in top form for this year's training camp

Around The NFL

Bengals provide update on Joe Burrow injury timeline - Larry Brown Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals provided a preliminary update on the injury timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow on Friday.

Colts encouraging rookie QB Anthony Richardson to tap into creativity — and they’re not stopping there - Yahoo Sports

While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.

2023 NFL Preview: We might have forgotten how good the Buffalo Bills are - Yahoo Sports

The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

'The Unknown' a big concern for young Green Bay Packers - ESPN

The Packers are embracing their youth, but it presents a greater challenge when the team could be counting on several rookie starters.

Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Plus, five rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason - NFL.com

Is Bill Belichick ... on the hot seat?! It's hard to fathom, but Bucky Brooks says the Patriots coach is entering a make-or-break season in New England. Plus, five rookies our resident scout can't wait to watch in training camp and the preseason.

NFL’s nerds vs. coaches battle is over: How both sides are helping each other win - The Athletic

Pushback on using the numbers to make decisions has waned as coaching staffs' relationships with data analysts keeps evolving.

How to run an NFL franchise, Part III: What matters at each position on offense? - The Athletic

This is the third of a five-part series in which we’ve asked our draft analysts, Nick Baumgardner and Diante Lee, to consider how they’d run an NFL franchise as a general manager. We’re putting them through the interview process.

2023 NFL season: Scouting the AFC North, key facts to know about Bengals, Steelers, Ravens, Browns - CBSSports.com

A close look at the division, including each franchise's best and worst fan moments

One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

As NFL training camp rolls on, we dive into the PFF database to provide one interesting stat for each NFL team heading into the 2023 season.