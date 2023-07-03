Despite some belief that the Seattle Seahawks would run a rather passive passing game, Seattle actually aired it out last season. Last season, Geno Smith was tied for fifth amongst qualified passers for most pass attempts of 30 or more air yards. As a result, of that willingness to air the ball out, the Seahawks were able to create multiple chunk plays through the air. Three of their biggest passing plays last season were intended deep balls, although one was simply a dump off and the other was a broken play. Let’s take a look back at the Seahawks’ five longest passing plays of the 2022 season.

1. Geno Smith to DK Metcalf for 54 yards (at Detroit Lions)

DK Metcalf x Jeff Okudah pic.twitter.com/vgRmgZaRBR — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 2, 2022

This was a fantastic route by Metcalf to create separation early on. Lined up at the bottom of the screen across from Jeff Okudah, he takes two steps up field to get Okudah to turn his hips to the outside. Once he does that, Metcalf then hits him with a quick swipe to the inside giving him inside leverage. This presents Geno with an extremely easy window to complete the throw. Geno reads it and delivers a strike to Metcalf who does the rest on his own, which was most of the work on the play as the ball had just 17 air yards.

2. Geno Smith to Metcalf for 50 yards (at New Orleans Saints)

Geno Smith 50 yard TD pass to DK Metcalf



Seahawks line up in a bunch and the communication between Adebo (29) and Evans (30) falls apart. Eskridge is wide open on this play too. pic.twitter.com/iOcZqhPEUk — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) October 13, 2022

This isn’t a true backyard football play, but it’s pretty close to it. Metcalf, lined up at the bottom of the screen, comes in motion to a bunch set. He then runs an over-ball route, but as he is presenting himself to Geno, he sees the quarterback leaving the pocket and ad-libs the route. The former Ole Miss receiver continues his route as if it was a slant before feeling the space and cutting up field. Geno lobs it up to him and then Metcalf does the rest making one defender miss, en route to a touchdown.

3. Geno Smith to DeeJay Dallas for 41 yards (vs. New York Jets)

Geno Smith got a bit fortunate on this play as it was a miss by him. The New York Jets have two high safeties with the field safety (playing opposite of the hash the ball is on) a bit deeper than the boundary safety (playing on the side the ball is on) creeping up. The boundary side safety picks up Colby Parkinson in man creating a Cover 1 look with the field safety playing over the top. This should’ve been an instant indicator for him to look to the bottom of the screen at Dareke Young, whose stop-and-go was wide open for a walk-in touchdown. But Geno feels the pressure a bit too quickly and comes off of it before escaping the pocket. Deejay Dallas, who looks like he is running a check and release (looks for a blitzing defender before running his route), gives an easy dump off option for Geno, who flipped it to Dallas and was able to take it down the field into the red zone for an improvised big play.

4. Geno Smith to DK Metcalf for 40 yards (at Los Angeles Rams)

I can’t say with certainty, but it appears the Los Angeles Rams are in a Cover 1 defense. Metcalf doesn’t run a complex route as he simply runs a go where he quickly reduces the space between him and the corner, Derion Kendrick, before he just blows by him. Geno made the right post-snap read on this one as he stared down Metcalf, waiting for him to be open for the long completion.

5. Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett 40 yards (at Saints)

Sequels are rarely better than the original, but somehow, Geno Smith's second touchdown throw to Lockett was better than the first. The Saints couldn't have played much better coverage and the throw was put in the only spot it could be to complete it for six. pic.twitter.com/btc38T9F62 — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 11, 2022

I don’t totally understand this route concept, as both Lockett and Metcalf are within about 10 yards enabling the deep safeties to cover both at the same time. Nevertheless, Seattle runs a max protection play action pass where Lockett is running a deep post and Metcalf is running a banana route. Geno throws it to Lockett, which on the surface looked like a questionable decision given the Saints defenders in the vicinity, but the throw was undeniably inch-perfect for the touchdown in one of the most exciting moments of the entire Seahawks season.

Our next article will review Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Kenneth Walker III’s five longest rushing plays from last season.