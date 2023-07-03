An underrated signing this off-season by our Seattle Seahawks was the flyer they took on Devin Bush, former top LB prospect. Injuries and ineffectiveness have lowered his profile, and the ‘Hawks were able to pick him up at a very affordable rate. This coming season, Devin Bush has the opportunity to change his tune, to reshape his perception and career. How well do you think Mr. Bush will do this coming season? Do you see good things or bad things? Are you happy with the signing? Let us know in the comments below!

Seahawks News

I don't believe Twitter will actually have a view limit - Seaside Joe

NFL fans shouldn't have anything to worry about when the season starts: Seaside Joe 1583

Video: Todd McShay leaving ESPN is really disappointing « Seahawks Draft Blog

PLEASE can somebody STOP Disney ruining everything?

PHOTOS: Geno Smith Hosts The 2023 Seattle All-Star Classic - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hosted the 2023 Seattle All-Star Classic which featured current Seahawks, Seahawk legends, and other local celebrities. The athletes and celebrities competed in a home run derby and a softball game at Cheney Stadium in Taco

Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: G Anthony Bradford - Starter Bound Mauler? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he remains raw in his own right with just one year of starting experience at LSU, Anthony Bradford's natural physical and athletic tools coupled with his nastiness could make him an instant contributor in the middle of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush: Seattle's Next Comeback Player of Year? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After Geno Smith surprised everyone by making it to the Pro Bowl and winning Comeback Player of the Year last season, could new Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush be next up?

NFC West News

Budda Baker wants contract that shows he's in Cardinals' long-term plans - NBC Sports

Safety Budda Baker reported to Cardinals minicamp earlier this month and he plans to be at training camp next month, but that doesn't mean he's satisfied with where things stand with the team.

Marco Wilson Dubbed Major Building Block for Arizona Cardinals Moving Forward - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson can be a key player for the team in the coming seasons.

Will 49ers George Kittle Have Over or Under 5.5 Touchdowns in 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Last year, 49ers tight end George Kittle had a career high for touchdowns in a season at 11.

49ers History: Ranking offseason storylines over the 10 years, Part 2 - Niners Nation

We tried to get this organized, but at this point it’s subjective

Los Angeles Rams sign 3 more 2023 rookies, leaving 2 still unsigned - Turf Show Times

Only Round 3 picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young remain unsigned

Sean McVay Sees 'Tremendous Strides' in Los Angeles Rams CBs Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay likes what he is seeing from second-year cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Around The NFL

2023 NFL Preview: It could take Commanders a while to dig out from Daniel Snyder mess - Yahoo Sports

The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.

Chiefs embarking on second quest to end NFL’s historical back-to-back drought - NFL.com

As the 2023 NFL season beckons, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves aiming to become the ninth repeat Super Bowl champions in league lore. For the second time in four years, K.C. will begin a quest to become the NFL’s first back-to-back champion since

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers’ reins than Aaron Rodgers was? - NFL.com

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love﻿’s time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers’ next franchise QB, though?

Fantasy football rankings questions - NFC West - ESPN

Liz Loza answers a critical fantasy question for each team in the NFC West ahead of the 2023 season.

Can Falcons QB Desmond Ridder overcome his draft pedigree? His teammates think so - The Athletic

The history of quarterbacks drafted in the third round is not great, but the Falcons are confident Ridder can be an outlier.

2023 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid remains No. 1 as disciples Doug Pederson, John Harbaugh crack top 10 - CBSSports.com

A rundown of every single NFL coach, 32-1