Happy Sunday! I’m filling in for Terrance today on the links. Hopefully you didn’t lose your life savings betting on Errol Spence against Terence Crawford last night. We’ve got the Seattle Seahawks returning to the practice field later this afternoon, but the main story from the weekend is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly requesting a trade. If you’ve followed Jim Irsay’s tweets about the running back position and Taylor specifically, I think you can figure out why. Will Taylor stay put, or will he head elsewhere in the final year of his rookie deal? And no, he’s not coming to play for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks News

Madden 24 Ratings - Seahawks

Check out how the Seahawks are rated in latest addition of the Madden series.

Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith On 'Bittersweet' Drew Lock Reunion: 'He's A Starter' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was happy to see backup Drew Lock return, he's disappointed Lock didn't get the opportunity to be a starter again.

What does Nwosu's Seahawks deal mean for Darrell Taylor? - Seattle Sports

Brock and Salk discuss how Uchenna Nwosu's big extension with the Seattle Seahawks impacts fellow edge rusher Darrell Taylor.

Mark Schlereth shares what he thinks of Seahawks entering 2023 - Seattle Sports

Longtime NFL OL and analyst Mark Schlereth joined Wyman & Bob to talk about what he thinks of the Seattle Seahawks right now.

Geno Smith could sit out the whole year and still be a bargain quarterback

Based on how "top tier" quarterbacks are being paid, Geno's deal is John Schneider's "Pulp Fiction": Seaside Joe 1610

Winners From Seattle's First Week of Training Camp - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the pads have yet to come out at the VMAC, several offensive and defensive players have already made a strong first impression in the first three practices for the Seattle Seahawks, including a healthy Dee Eskridge and improved Vi Jones.

Around the NFC West

Kyler Murray on his return: I feel when that time comes, I'll know - NBC Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will return at some point this season.

Sony Michel tells Rams he is retiring - NBC Sports

Rams running back Sony Michel has unexpectedly retired.

49ers Bring Back Iconic Franchise Running Back Frank Gore in Front Office Role - Sports Illustrated

The former star running back is set to re-join his former team behind the scenes.

49ers QB recap: Brock Purdy more accurate in encore act

Quarterback Brock Purdy practiced a second straight day in an encouraging step in his comeback from elbow surgery.

Around the NFL

Jim Irsay says Colts won't trade Jonathan Taylor - NBC Sports

Don't bother making Irsay an offer he can't refuse.

Report: Jonathan Taylor requests a trade -NBC Sports

Less than a day after the man who covers the Colts for ESPN raised the possibility of running back Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade, Jonathan Taylor reportedly has requested a trade.

Travis Kelce says he's 'gotta be a better leader' after practice fights - ESPN

Travis Kelce said he needed to be a better leader after incidents in which he got into physical altercations with a teammate during practice.

Rodgers joins Mahomes and more with restructured contract - ESPN

New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers restructured his contract this week to improve his team's chances at a ring -- and he's not the only quarterback to do so.

Broncos and Javonte Williams' are confident in speedy recovery - ESPN - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Williams' speedy recovery from a right ACL tear last year has the Broncos confident about his return to the field this season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton regrets Nathaniel Hackett barbs - ESPN

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he regrets criticizing Denver's previous coach, Nathaniel Hackett, in an interview. Payton said he intends to reach out to Hackett, now with the Jets, "at the right time."

Source - Free agent Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots - ESPN

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys this offseason, visited the Patriots on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Source: Short-handed Dolphins agree to deal with Eli Apple - ESPN

Short-handed in the defensive backfield after veteran Jalen Ramsey's injury earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a contract with free agent cornerback Eli Apple, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Saturday, confirming reports.

Sources -- Steelers signing veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander - ESPN

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander, who started 12 games for the New York Jets in the 2022 season, is signing with the Steelers, pending a physical, sources told ESPN.

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday.

Eagles reveal Kelly green throwback uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their highly anticipated Kelly green throwback uniforms on Saturday via social media.