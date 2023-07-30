Noah Fant removed from PUP list after passing physical

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant’s stay on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list was thankfully a short one.

Prior to Sunday’s practice, Fant passed a physical, so he’s off PUP and can get back to on-field activities once again. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Fant had “a little work done” on his knee earlier in the offseason, although he didn’t specify what it was. He was optimistic that Fant wouldn’t be on PUP for too long, and indeed that’s the case.

Fant is entering the final year of his contract, having his fifth-year option picked up by the Seahawks. He led the team tight end group with 50 catches for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, safety Jamal Adams, nose tackle Bryan Mone, defensive lineman Austin Faolio, and cornerback Riq Woolen still remain on PUP, but hopefully Woolen will similarly be back sooner rather than later after his own knee surgery.