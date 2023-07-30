 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks Training Camp 2023: July 30 live stream, updates, and open thread

Watch and discuss the third day of 2023 Seahawks training camp public practices right here!

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the third day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream will be placed when the link is made available. There will also be Seahawks coverage on NFL Network. Today’s theme is “Legends + Throwback Day” and while I am not privy to the plans... maybe we get a look at those throwback unis in (practice) action?

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any video highlights of the top moments.

Live Stream

Updates

Kam’s in the building! So is Rueben Mayes!

Noah Fant returns to practice

Can you outrun Pete Carroll?

Still no K9 or Zach

Damien Lewis not practicing

Olu Oluwatimi’s turn

Tre Brown still CB1 in camp

It’s intense out there!

How practice wrapped up

Schedule

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion by going to the comments below!

