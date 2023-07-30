Seahawks Training Camp 2023: July 30 live stream, updates, and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the third day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream will be placed when the link is made available. There will also be Seahawks coverage on NFL Network. Today’s theme is “Legends + Throwback Day” and while I am not privy to the plans... maybe we get a look at those throwback unis in (practice) action?

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any video highlights of the top moments.

Kam’s in the building! So is Rueben Mayes!

Among former Seahawks signing autographs today are Kam Chancellor and Rueben Mayes. pic.twitter.com/KlzndcTaDg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

Noah Fant returns to practice

Can you outrun Pete Carroll?

Pete Carroll, who turns 72 in September, running sprints as practice begins. pic.twitter.com/xV3SiMuUhh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

Still no K9 or Zach

Just four RBs practicing again today with Walker and Charbonnet appearing again out. pic.twitter.com/2PVyrpyIeq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

Damien Lewis not practicing

The Seahawks’ fourth practice of training camp is underway. Looks like RBs Ken Walker (third straight day) and Zach Charbonnet (second) are sitting out again. Also don’t see LG Damien Lewis. We’ll hear from Pete Carroll afterward. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 30, 2023

Olu Oluwatimi’s turn

The Seahawks’ alternating days of starting centers continues. Today it’s rookie Olu Oluwatimi’s day. Previous practice it was Evan Brown. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2023

Tre Brown still CB1 in camp

2 good plays to begin Seahawks practice by Tre Brown, latter batting down Geno Smith’s long ball to Tyler Lockett on post route to back of end zone.



Brown staying as left CB1 two days into Devon Witherspoon’s signing and camp debut. Witherspoon CB2 and 2nd nickel snaps today — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2023

It’s intense out there!

After throwing an INT, Geno hit DK for a touchdown of about 30 yards, then threw TDs to Colby Parkinson and Tyler Lockett (against Spoon) on back to back plays. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

Geno and JSN just hooked up for a goal-line TD in 7-on-7. Great ball, great toe-tap catch by JSN (against Coby).



Very next play: Geno is picked off by Devin Bush in the end zone, targeting Lockett.



Very good back and forth in 7-on-7 today. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

How practice wrapped up

Final play of the day: Geno looks for DK and the ball lands in the lap of Quandre Diggs, who runs the other way with the rock hoisted in the air same we he had it after picking off Baker in Week 18. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

Smith had a strong day overall, including throwing three touchdowns in a four-pass span in 7-on-7.



But the defense got his number a few times with three picks. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 30, 2023

