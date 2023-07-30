 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News, notes, and injury updates from Day 4 of Seahawks training camp

Bad news on the injury front for Seattle’s running back group.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped up Day 4 of training camp practices at VMAC, and the good news is that tight end Noah Fant has returned to practice after recovering from knee surgery. Fant was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp after getting “a little work done” on his knee, as Pete Carroll put it. His PUP stay was short, so Seattle has its full set of TEs available.

Now for the bad news...

Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet both out with injuries

Don’t be alarmed too much yet, but Seattle’s top two running backs are already dealing with injuries that have prevented them from practicing. Walker has a groin strain, per Pete Carroll, whereas Charbonnet has a shoulder injury. Charbonnet is out indefinitely until there’s a definitive diagnosis on what’s wrong with him, and evidently it’s a case of something that crept up on him over the course of the offseason and not in practice itself.

Seattle is seemingly being cautious with Walker so as to not aggravate the injury into something a lot worse. Carroll said Walker “doesn’t feel bad” and it’s not a terrible injury but better safe than sorry, I suppose. Charbonnet is clearly the bigger concern if you read the context clues from Pete.

Kenny McIntosh is gonna get a lot of reps in preseason, I suspect.

Damien Lewis not practicing due to illness

Probably no need to worry on this front, but Seattle’s starting left guard was out on Sunday because he was sick.

Phil Haynes shifted to left guard, while Jake Curhan took first-team reps at right guard.

Olu Oluwatimi playing hurt, but still gets first-team reps

Seattle’s fifth-round rookie Olu Oluwatimi is in competition with Evan Brown for the starting center position, and they have now alternated first-team snaps with each practice. However, Oluwatimi is battling a sore wrist, which seems like a very problematic injury to have at that particular position.

Riq Woolen, others on PUP don’t have imminent returns

More nickel work for Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks cornerback situation should be taken with a grain of salt considering Riq Woolen is still on PUP, but for now Tre Brown and Mike Jackson remain the first-team outside corners. Witherspoon took some first-team reps in the slot, as well as second-team reps on the outside.

It sounded like a very competitive day in practice for the offense and defense, with Geno throwing a few touchdowns but also a few picks, including one to Quandre Diggs on the final play of practice. Bobby Wagner also broke up a wheel route throw for DeeJay Dallas down the field.

Dee Eskridge season?!

Dee Eskridge has had a solid camp, and we’ll be on the lookout for a clip if it becomes available.

The Seahawks will practice on Monday, but the next public session is Tuesday, Aug. 1. And for those of you who are wondering, we’re getting padded practices tomorrow.

In This Stream

Seahawks 2023 Training Camp coverage: Previews, analysis, news, updates, and more

View all 39 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...