The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped up Day 4 of training camp practices at VMAC, and the good news is that tight end Noah Fant has returned to practice after recovering from knee surgery. Fant was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp after getting “a little work done” on his knee, as Pete Carroll put it. His PUP stay was short, so Seattle has its full set of TEs available.

Now for the bad news...

Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet both out with injuries

Don’t be alarmed too much yet, but Seattle’s top two running backs are already dealing with injuries that have prevented them from practicing. Walker has a groin strain, per Pete Carroll, whereas Charbonnet has a shoulder injury. Charbonnet is out indefinitely until there’s a definitive diagnosis on what’s wrong with him, and evidently it’s a case of something that crept up on him over the course of the offseason and not in practice itself.

Seattle is seemingly being cautious with Walker so as to not aggravate the injury into something a lot worse. Carroll said Walker “doesn’t feel bad” and it’s not a terrible injury but better safe than sorry, I suppose. Charbonnet is clearly the bigger concern if you read the context clues from Pete.

Pete Carroll says lead RB Kenneth Walker has a groin injury and may remain out a while so the Seahawks can be sure to quiet that down.



Rookie Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder injury and is getting checked by doctors today. Out indefinitely. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/h2XDj7a0XL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2023

Kenny McIntosh is gonna get a lot of reps in preseason, I suspect.

Damien Lewis not practicing due to illness

Probably no need to worry on this front, but Seattle’s starting left guard was out on Sunday because he was sick.

Phil Haynes shifted to left guard, while Jake Curhan took first-team reps at right guard.

Olu Oluwatimi playing hurt, but still gets first-team reps

Seattle’s fifth-round rookie Olu Oluwatimi is in competition with Evan Brown for the starting center position, and they have now alternated first-team snaps with each practice. However, Oluwatimi is battling a sore wrist, which seems like a very problematic injury to have at that particular position.

Carroll says Olu Oluwatimi has been dealing with a sore wrist. Says center spot remains wide open. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

Riq Woolen, others on PUP don’t have imminent returns

Noah Fant came back of PUP today but didn't do much in the practice. Carroll noted he took part in all of the walkthrough. Asked if any of the other 5 guys on PUP will be back soon, Carroll said: 'We don’t have anybody that's popping back the next few days or anything like that.' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

More nickel work for Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks cornerback situation should be taken with a grain of salt considering Riq Woolen is still on PUP, but for now Tre Brown and Mike Jackson remain the first-team outside corners. Witherspoon took some first-team reps in the slot, as well as second-team reps on the outside.

Devon Witherspoon in cornerback drills pic.twitter.com/P41eige3SQ — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

After throwing an INT, Geno hit DK for a touchdown of about 30 yards, then threw TDs to Colby Parkinson and Tyler Lockett (against Spoon) on back to back plays. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

It sounded like a very competitive day in practice for the offense and defense, with Geno throwing a few touchdowns but also a few picks, including one to Quandre Diggs on the final play of practice. Bobby Wagner also broke up a wheel route throw for DeeJay Dallas down the field.

Dee Eskridge season?!

Dee Eskridge has had a solid camp, and we’ll be on the lookout for a clip if it becomes available.

The team is probably gonna end up posting that 30-yard(ish) TD Drew Lock just threw to Dee Eskridge in 7-on-7. That was a dime. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

The Seahawks will practice on Monday, but the next public session is Tuesday, Aug. 1. And for those of you who are wondering, we’re getting padded practices tomorrow.