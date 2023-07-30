Injury Update: Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet both dealing with injuries

When the Seattle Seahawks opened training camp Wednesday, they did so with a half dozen members of the roster starting camp on the physically unable to perform. Of those six players, including Noah Fant, Jordyn Brooks, Jamal Adams, Bryan Mone, Tariq Woolen and Austin Faoliu, none of them happen to play at the position most likely to be injured, running back.

However, within just a couple of days of camp getting underway, both of the Seahawks recent second round running backs, Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet, were on the sideline during practice. After practice on Sunday, Pete Carroll shared why the pair has not been practicing.

Ken Walker III is dealing with a groin injury and Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder issue he’s having looked at, Pete carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

As noted, Carroll says that Charbonnet is getting his shoulder looked at and more will be known in the coming days and weeks. As for the time being, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Charbonnet is out indefinitely.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll told reporters that rookie RB Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder injury and is out indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2023

The injuries to both Walker and Charbonnet will certainly be key topics in the coming weeks through training camp and the preseason, and Field Gulls will work to keep readers up to date on the latest developments. In any case, it appears as though fans should not be surprised if the neither Walker nor Charbonnet are on the field when the Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings at 7:00 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, August 10.