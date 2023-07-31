Teams build rosters and our Seattle Seahawks have a good one. Exciting, in fact. As we all well know, NFL football is roster-building, yes, but rosters are filled with healthy players. The ‘Hawks have many position battles that need to be filled and schemes need to be worked out amongst the players. Who remains healthy, prepared, and ready to play is still up in the air.

Seahawks News

5 storylines to follow during Seahawks' second week of training camp - Seaside Joe

On the injury status of 3 key players, the rotations at 3 key positions, and what signings could come next?

Pete Carroll shares bad news about Seahawks' top RBs - Larry Brown Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared some bad news over the weekend about the team's top running backs.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Update: RBs Walker, Charbonnet hurt - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Sunday both starter Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet are out of action due to injury.

Seahawks wary of Walker, Charbonnet injuries as camp rolls on - ESPN

Coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are dealing with injuries to their top two running backs, starter Ken Walker III and rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, during the first week of training camp in Renton, Washington.

2023 Training Camp Observations - Day 4 - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the fourth practice of Seahawks camp.

Seahawks training camp: Geno Smith and the defense get after it, plus more notes - The Athletic

Seattle had its most competitive practice thus far, each side of the ball exchanging highlight plays.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Observations: Bobby Wagner, Defense Enjoy Strong Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Leading by example hunting down jet sweeps and making pass breakups downfield against running backs, Bobby Wagner continues to make a statement in his return to the Seattle Seahawks, while young receivers kept turning in big plays in Sunday's camp session.

NFC West News

49ers news: Mitch Wishnowsky’s injury leaves questions at punter - Niners Nation

As the 49ers first week of training camp wraps up, there’s still no replacement for Mitch Wishnowsky

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 3 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

One Encouraging Stat for 2023 Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The 2023 Arizona Cardinals can focus on this stat for success moving forward.

Kyler Murray’s return is the Cardinals’ biggest unknown in a year full of them - The Athletic

The Cardinals' quarterback has been in the spotlight since high school. But returning from knee surgery has been a different kind of grind.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: 'It's a non-negotiable' - NFL.com

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is be

Cardinals’ training camp battle: A wide open competition for long snapper job - Revenge of the Birds

11-year veteran Aaron Brewer to compete with former Packer and Georgia Tech walk-on Jack Coco

Former Rams coach Jay Gruden doesn’t think Aaron Donald has enough help - Turf Show Times

Jay Gruden was on the Rams staff in 2022 and he thinks Aaron Donald doesn’t have any help in 2023

Los Angeles Rams' Raheem Morris Empowering Young Defense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With the Los Angeles Rams' defense full of young players, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is catering his coaching style to their strengths

Around The NFL

Why Bears expect Justin Fields to take next step as a passer — and what that means for his electric runs - Yahoo Sports

Consider this less a change in philosophy and more a change in Fields' execution of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.

Report: Colts consider switching Jonathan Taylor from PUP to NFI - NBC Sports

Well, Colts G.M.

NFL training camp 2023 updates: Dalvin Cook at Jets practice - ESPN

NFL teams were back at practice Sunday. We've got news and observations from around the league, plus lots more.

Bryce Young's humble swag makes Carolina Panthers want to follow - ESPN

The Panther's first-round pick has a presence and a take-charge attitude that belie his age and mostly quiet personality

NFL All Under 25 Defensive Team for 2023: Lions hold down defensive line with two players - CBSSports.com

The best defensive players in the NFL under 25 years old