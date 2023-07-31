Report: Shelby Harris visiting Browns on Monday

Monday the Seattle Seahawks will take to the practice field in pads for the first time this training camp. It will be the first time the coaches will get to see many of the players in pads, in a full-contact setting, specifically the many rookies on the roster. This includes the significant number of youngsters on the defensive line, a position group that was completely overhauled in the offseason with the departures of Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods and Shelby Harris.

Of the players who departed, Harris remains a free agent, having yet to sign a contract to play for a team in 2023, however, that could change Monday when he is set to visit the Cleveland Browns per a report from Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is visiting the #Browns today.



Harris has had a terrific eight-year career thus far with the #Seahawks, #Broncos, and #Raiders, and played his college ball nearby at Illinois State. pic.twitter.com/RcQq2NGTV5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2023

The Seattle front office seems content to roll into the season with the personnel on the roster, and the clamoring for a noteworthy signing among fans is much louder than John Schneider expressing that the defensive line is a position group where youngsters have historically been able to contribute.

In any case, should the Browns ink Harris to a contract during his visit, Field Gulls will be sure to provide the update.