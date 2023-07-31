Kenny McIntosh making the most of Seahawks first-team reps with Walker, Charbonnet sidelined

As you undoubtedly know by this point, both Ken Walker III and rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet are currently sidelined due to groin and shoulder issues, respectively. Injuries suck, but much like death and taxes, they are largely inevitable. Injuries during training camp can be particularly demoralizing, so hopefully these maladies are minor and we can expect to see them on the field for the start of the regular season.

In the meantime, however, somebody has to take on those first team reps for the Seattle Seahawks, and so far it is looking like seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh is getting the call. To his credit, he is reportedly making the most of it. Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic noted his “cat-like” quickness, and quoted Carroll as saying the following:

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, has catlike quickness and it’s been showing up in camp. He’s listed at 204 pounds (his weight at the NFL Scouting Combine) but Carroll said McIntosh is down 10 pounds and has looked great in practice. “Kenny Mac, he has probably been one of the highlights,” Carroll said. “When everybody was here he was one of the highlighted players. … He’s in great shape and he’s just razor sharp and he’s been explosive and innovative with his running and his cuts. Caught the ball well. He’s done really well.”

But don’t just take his word for it — look at the snippets below of what he has been up to so far.

Obviously, evading “tackles” during this phase of drills is hardly comparable to what he can expect to face in the pros, but his movement skills are encouraging nonetheless; a big knock on him coming out of Georgia was his underwhelming performance at the combine. He could fit in as a complimentary third down back, whether or not Walker and Charbonnet are in the lineup. Fellow Field Gulls staffer Ted Zahn did an excellent write-up on McIntosh and highlights his noted skills as both a pass catcher and pass blocker. Not only this, but he is a strong, chiseled back according to Dane Brugler. Below you can read a snippet of his take on McIntosh.

A one-year starter at Georgia, McIntosh was the leader of the Bulldogs’ backfield committee in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme. With Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL, he emerged atop Georgia’s running back depth chart as a senior and produced as both a rusher and receiver (one of only two FBS backs with 40-plus catches and 500-plus receiving yards in 2022). Nicknamed “The Blueprint,” McIntosh displays natural pass-catching skills and posted more 25-plus-yard catches (five) than runs (four) in 2022. He is able to sift and glide through lanes but is more of a point-of-entry back with sporadic vision and make-you-miss ability. Overall, McIntosh needs to be led to the hole and isn’t much of a creator, but he offers burst as a runner and pass-catching skills. He projects best as a committee back who specializes in catching the football, similar to his role in college.

Apparently, he comps reasonably well to Deejay Dallas, according to Devin Csigi, and while I love Dallas, I would take McIntosh any day if the team every decides to bust out one of those “half-back passes” again...

With Rashaad Penny now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks are having to rely on an infusion of young talent at the position. In spite of the despair over the current injury situation at running back, it is still exciting to see an under-the-radar player building some steam over the summer. This is especially true at a position where depth is a necessity and not just a luxury. To his benefit, McIntosh is in a good spot to succeed; seemingly every year, the team sees a late-round/UDFA rookie end up making a bigger impact than almost anybody expected. Most recently, we saw this with Riq Woolen. Before him, there were numerous other examples as well, and even though many of the biggest names were on the defensive side, the team still hit it big with some offensive guys as well (Baldwin, Carson, Rawls, etc).

I really don’t want to see the team be in a position that they are relying on McIntosh simply due to injury, but I am encouraged to know that he looks like he could be a competent option should he be called upon. I will definitely be keeping an eye on him as the preseason approaches.