Seahawks add to RB depth with Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries

Sunday Pete Carroll announced that the running back position of the Seattle Seahawks was battling injuries, with both 2022 second round pick Ken Walker and 2023 second round pick Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries. Exactly how long Walker’s groin and Charbonnet’s shoulder will keep them out of action remains unknown, so on Monday the Hawks made the logical move to address the position by adding a rookie running back.

SaRodorick Thompson played his college ball at Texas Tech, where over a five year career he amassed 2,664 rushing yards on 540 carries (4.9 yards per attempt), while finding the end zone 40 times as a runner. After his time at Texas Tech, the 5’11”, 207 pounder played in the Senior Bowl, where he carried the ball five time for 35 yards. Perhaps most notably, leading up to the draft his strengths according to NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein included, “Willing to stand in and square up blitzers,” a skill that many running backs lack coming out of college.

After not being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft Thompson signed with the New Orleans Saints, but was waived just weeks later in the middle of June. Thompson gives Seahawks fans another training camp addition at the position to root for, along the lines of Troymaine Pope, and with the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings little more than a week away, it’s likely fans will get to see Thompson in action on the field.

In addition to signing Thompson, the Hawks announced that they have also waived safety Mo Osling and linebacker Cam Bright, both of whom were undrafted free agents signed by the team in May.