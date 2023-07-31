News, notes, and highlights from Day 5 of Seahawks training camp

For the first time this training camp, the Seattle Seahawks practiced in pads. This was not a public practice—don’t worry, that returns on Tuesday—but there was still plenty of footage to share from the wide receiver vs. cornerback drills. Here’s a rundown of Monday’s events.

News

As expected, neither Walker (groin) nor Charbonnet (shoulders) practiced on Monday. Pete Carroll essentially indicated that Walker is being held out as a precautionary measure so as to not aggravate the injury into something worse, whereas Charbonnet is seeing a doctor to check on the severity of the injury. Still, those are Seattle’s top two running backs out, so they need some reinforcements, and did so by signing former Texas Texas star SaRodorick Thompson. In the process, Seattle let go of safety Mo Osling and linebacker Cam Bright.

Will Dissly not practicing, Seahawks work out multiple tight ends

Just when you think the Seahawks have all of their tight ends healthy again, think again. Admittedly we don’t know if Dissly is dealing with injury, but he did not practice on Monday for whatever reason. It’s worth nothing that Seattle brought in multiple tight ends for workouts, including Sal Canella of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades, former Arizona Cardinals UDFA Chris Pierce, and Rhode Island alum Caleb Warren.

#Seahawks worked out Sal Cannella, Robert Cooper, Chase Garbers, Chris Pierce, Caleb Warren — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2023

While not a tight end, don’t think we didn’t notice DL Robert Cooper getting a workout. He was a UDFA signing by Seattle earlier this offseason but was waived before training camp.

Seahawks add tackle Liam Ryan to fill 90-man roster

Seattle had a vacant roster spot by waiving Osling and Bright, and that’s been filled by former Washington State offensive lineman Liam Ryan, who signed with Seattle as a UDFA in 2022 and was on the practice squad.

Notes

Alternating first-team reps for centers continues

Not a lot to report from Monday’s session in terms of lineup changes, but the pattern remains consistent that Evan Brown and rookie Olu Oluwatimi have alternated days for first-team reps at center.

Evan Brown back to working with starters, Oluwatimi with number two OL. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 31, 2023

Damien Lewis back in the lineup after illness

Seattle’s starting left guard didn’t practice on Sunday due to sickness, but he was good to go on Monday.

The Seahawks are on the field for their fifth practice of training camp, and their first in shoulder pads. LG Damien Lewis is taking part after missing yesterday with an illness. RBs Ken Walker III (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) are still out, as expected. pic.twitter.com/kebJMG1cLH — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 31, 2023

Still Tre Brown and Mike Jackson Sr starting on the outside

Devon Witherspoon isn’t getting the first-team outside cornerback reps just yet.

Couple more personnel notes: With Tariq Woolen still on PUP, Tre Brown (left) and Mike Jackson (right) remain the No. 1 corners. Devon Witherspoon, who held out during the first two days of camp, again got some first-team reps as an inside defender in dime packages. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 31, 2023

Highlights - WR vs. CB time!

The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar has a whole X/Twitter thread (Xhread, if you will) of receiver vs. cornerback drills. I won’t share all of them, but there will be eyes on Witherspoon (who apparently didn’t have a great day) on defense and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense.

Seahawks 1 on 1 thread



First up: DK vs Mike Jack pic.twitter.com/E5PhXhsn7y — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 31, 2023

Tyler Lockett and Tre Brown pic.twitter.com/K805jSwX65 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 31, 2023

Tyler Lockett and Devon Witherspoon pic.twitter.com/IcAWAwUVX0 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 31, 2023

And just for something different, have a look at Abe Lucas against Uchenna Nwosu, as well as some running back drills featuring Kenny McIntosh, and Dre’Mont Jones winning his rep against Evan Brown.

Right tackle Abe Lucas holds his own vs Seahawks 2022 sack leader Uchenna Nwosu in pass-rushing drill on the first day in shoulder pads at training camp.



If you attend a camp practice, this is the must-see drill. As close to game-like physicality as they are allowed to get. pic.twitter.com/8DsTapVoK5 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023

Rookie Kenny McIntosh leads Seahawks depleted running-back group through a ball-security drill with position coach Chad Morton.



This is McIntosh’s chance, with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet out injured. He knows he needs to keep the ball tighter to his body. pic.twitter.com/5pBOgjZAvg — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023

The Seahawks had shoulder pads on today for the first time this camp. That mean the one-on-one pass-rush drill. Dre’Mont Jones, second up in the video, had a convincing win. Didn’t get them on film but Boye Mafe also had two strong reps. pic.twitter.com/2a4nyyzZ0N — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 31, 2023

As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks return to practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 1:30pm PT, only this time fans are allowed in attendance at VMAC.