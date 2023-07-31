 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News, notes, and highlights from Day 5 of Seahawks training camp

Another injury worry for the Seahawks on offense? Plus Devon Witherspoon got a workout.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time this training camp, the Seattle Seahawks practiced in pads. This was not a public practice—don’t worry, that returns on Tuesday—but there was still plenty of footage to share from the wide receiver vs. cornerback drills. Here’s a rundown of Monday’s events.

News

Seahawks sign another running back with Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet out

As expected, neither Walker (groin) nor Charbonnet (shoulders) practiced on Monday. Pete Carroll essentially indicated that Walker is being held out as a precautionary measure so as to not aggravate the injury into something worse, whereas Charbonnet is seeing a doctor to check on the severity of the injury. Still, those are Seattle’s top two running backs out, so they need some reinforcements, and did so by signing former Texas Texas star SaRodorick Thompson. In the process, Seattle let go of safety Mo Osling and linebacker Cam Bright.

Will Dissly not practicing, Seahawks work out multiple tight ends

Just when you think the Seahawks have all of their tight ends healthy again, think again. Admittedly we don’t know if Dissly is dealing with injury, but he did not practice on Monday for whatever reason. It’s worth nothing that Seattle brought in multiple tight ends for workouts, including Sal Canella of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades, former Arizona Cardinals UDFA Chris Pierce, and Rhode Island alum Caleb Warren.

While not a tight end, don’t think we didn’t notice DL Robert Cooper getting a workout. He was a UDFA signing by Seattle earlier this offseason but was waived before training camp.

Seahawks add tackle Liam Ryan to fill 90-man roster

Seattle had a vacant roster spot by waiving Osling and Bright, and that’s been filled by former Washington State offensive lineman Liam Ryan, who signed with Seattle as a UDFA in 2022 and was on the practice squad.

Notes

Alternating first-team reps for centers continues

Not a lot to report from Monday’s session in terms of lineup changes, but the pattern remains consistent that Evan Brown and rookie Olu Oluwatimi have alternated days for first-team reps at center.

Damien Lewis back in the lineup after illness

Seattle’s starting left guard didn’t practice on Sunday due to sickness, but he was good to go on Monday.

Still Tre Brown and Mike Jackson Sr starting on the outside

Devon Witherspoon isn’t getting the first-team outside cornerback reps just yet.

Highlights - WR vs. CB time!

The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar has a whole X/Twitter thread (Xhread, if you will) of receiver vs. cornerback drills. I won’t share all of them, but there will be eyes on Witherspoon (who apparently didn’t have a great day) on defense and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense.

And just for something different, have a look at Abe Lucas against Uchenna Nwosu, as well as some running back drills featuring Kenny McIntosh, and Dre’Mont Jones winning his rep against Evan Brown.

As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks return to practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 1:30pm PT, only this time fans are allowed in attendance at VMAC.

