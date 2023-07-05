Hello, there! Light news day. Hope you had fun yesterday, and you were safe. In today’s links: a Seattle Seahawks-focused Q’n’A with Seattle Sports’ Stacey Rost; Kyle Shanahan has an arm; an analysis of Lamar Jackson’s game; and much more! Thanks for being here. Only 20 days until our ‘Hawks report to training camp.

Seahawks News

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is getting open at insane rate - Seaside Joe

And Tyler Lockett too: Seaside Joe 1585

Riddick boldly predicts Seahawks, not 49ers, will win NFC West - NBC Sports

ESPN's Louis Riddick believes the NFC West is "wide open" for the Seattle Seahawks' taking.

Rost's Seattle Seahawks Q&A: Adams, Eagles comparison, more - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy answers big Seattle Seahawks questions from Twitter in Part 1 of a Q&A.

Seattle Seahawks 'Not Getting Enough Credit!': NFL's Most Overlooked Team? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have made several good roster moves this offseason, and former linebacker, now analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks Pete Carroll's side is going under the radar.

NFC West News

Four Hidden Gems for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are a lot of unknowns on the 2023 Arizona Cardinals roster, but these four players look like possible diamonds in the rough.

Joe Staley Details Kyle Shanahan's Viral Rooftop Throw - 49ers.com

You may see Shanahan toss passes during 49ers practices, but you might not have seen him launch a throw like this.

Baker Mayfield speaks on short Rams career: “It hit the reset button” - Turf Show Times

Mayfield is with his fourth team in the last year

Los Angeles Rams A Playoff Team Over Seahawks? Cowherd Says So - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd predicts the Los Angeles Rams will have a bounce-back season, placing second in the NFC West and making the playoffs

Around The NFL

2023 NFL Preview: Broncos need the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson relationship to work - Yahoo.com

The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.

Plenty of big-name free agents remain available - NBC Sports

It's July 4.

How Bears GM Ryan Poles was influenced by the Chiefs' rebuild - ESPN

He had been cut from the Bears and nearly took a marketing job, but a trip to Alaska helped Poles clear his mind and pursue his dream.

How Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware secured NFL Hall of Fame legend status - ESPN

Late in 2009, Ware lay motionless on the field with a neck injury. Six days later, he would he make a superhero play with a strip sack of Drew Brees.

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog' - NFL.com

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

State of the 2023 Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. headline new era - NFL.com

Can DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. revitalize Houston after three straight losing seasons? Adam Rank examines the state of the Texans ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Projecting top NFL offseason acquisitions: Panthers' Bryce Young pick, Eagles' RB shuffle should pay off - CBSSports.com

A look at some of our favorite moves of the offseason

Lamar Jackson: An analysis by passing depth | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Gordon McGuinness takes an in-depth look at Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's passing production by depth of target.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is a legitimate MVP candidate in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Sam Monson breaks down Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's shot at winning MVP in 2023.