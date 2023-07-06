With all the talk of the upgrades our Seattle Seahawks made at WR and CB a mildly forgotten bunch might be the offensive line. Basic American Football knowledge tells you a strong and stout line allows your team to control the flow of the game as well as the play-calling. If your trenches are good, the team is good. Exciting as the newest additions to the edges are, it may be the fellas in the middle of the field that make the biggest impact on the 2023 season. Two and a half weeks ‘til training camp.

Seahawks News

How to spend $1 million as a Seahawks fan: Over $100,000 worth of tickets! - Seaside Joe

It's harder than it sounds and we start with going to every game in style: Seaside Joe 1,586

Grading Seahawks picks from NFL.com’s 7-round win-now draft - Seahawks Wire

Here's who the Seahawks came out with in each round.

Talking Seahawks on VSiN « Seahawks Draft Blog

Yesterday I was invited on to VSiN to discuss the Seahawks and the growth of the NFL in Europe. There’s no YouTube video but you can listen to the piece by clicking here — my section is approximately 15 minutes in.

Huard: Why Seattle Seahawks' O-line is position with most upside - Seattle Sports

"It's an offensive line that's young, that's powerful," Brock Huard says of the Seattle Seahawks position group with the biggest upside.

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett, Riq Woolen Among League’s Best In PFF Rankings - Seahawks.com

Pro Football Focus writer Jim Wyman elaborates on just how good Tyler Lockett is at creating separation, and on cornerback Riq Woolen’s ability to smother receivers.

Unanswered Seahawks questions: Geno Smith’s consistency, Jamal Adams’ health - The Athletic

We dig into the biggest questions at each position group as the Seahawks head toward the start of training camp.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: DT Bryan Mone - On Comeback Trail? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Recovering from a substantial knee injury, the Seattle Seahawks hope to have Bryan Mone back in the lineup at some point in the 2023 season to help shore up arguably their biggest question mark on either side of the football.

NFC West News

49ers news: Why Trent Williams and SF’s offensive line is a strength - Niners Nation

A question-mark at RT and Trent Williams for the San Francisco 49ers doesn’t take away from the OL’s strong 2022.

The 49ers Should Slowly Phase out Elijah Mitchell for Jordan Mason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers should elevate Jordan Mason over Elijah Mitchell in their running back rotation.

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk Shares What Made Brock Purdy so Successful - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Some interesting comments were made recently by 49ers star fullback Kyle Juszczyk when citing the factors that made Brock Purdy successful.

Arizona Cardinals Offseason Moves Praised in NFL Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It wasn't pretty, but the Arizona Cardinals did what they needed to do.

What if Steve Keim had remained the Cardinals’ GM? - Revenge of the Birds

Here is a guess at the moves Keim would have made this season

Rams CB Cobie Durant is 2023 breakout candidate, but must improve in key area - Turf Show Times

LA will depend heavily upon the young corner in his second season

Rams sign three more picks, including Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - NBC Sports

The Rams drafted 14 players this spring.

How Dennis Erickson Inspires Los Angeles Rams WR Coach Eric Yarber - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Receivers coach Eric Yarber discusses loyalty and being a good person in the Los Angeles Rams' "Behind The Grind" show

Around The NFL

Outgoing NFLPA chief calls for NFL to eliminate Rooney Rule, proposes sweeping changes to hiring practices - Yahoo Sports

Smith offers an insider's perspective on exactly why the Rooney Rule has no chance of succeeding and calls on federal, state and local governments to exercise oversight to ensure reform.

Cups of coffee: Seven former NFL players remember their one and only game - ESPN

Their NFL careers lasted a single game. Seven members of a unique professional club discuss their journeys.

Vikings believe offense will remain strong despite departures - ESPN

Minnesota lost some longtime offensive stalwarts but will plug in Alexander Mattison, Josh Oliver and Jordan Addison in the hope of not missing a beat.

2023 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's non-QB MVP - NFL.com

We know Patrick Mahomes is crucial to Kansas City. Is there any non-quarterback who means more to the Chiefs than tight end Travis Kelce? Eric Edholm names the top non-QB MVP candidate for each AFC team ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

State of the 2023 Indianapolis Colts: Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson bring hope after brutal 2022 - NFL.com

After a disastrous 2022, Indianapolis saw great change this offseason. Can new coach Shane Steichen and new quarterback Anthony Richardson right the ship? Adam Rank examines the state of the Colts heading into the 2023 NFL season.

What does success look like for Sean Payton in Year 1 with the Broncos? - The Athletic

There have been 13 Super Bowl-winning head coaches who went on to lead another team. Only two of them reached the playoffs in Year 1.

2023 NFL quarterback rankings by tiers: Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts not quite in elite category but close - CBSSports.com

Breaking down all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks into tiers for your post-holiday consumption

NFL Salary Cap: Three-year analysis for all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We rank all 32 NFL teams by salary cap health over the next three years.