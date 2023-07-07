Casual Friday open thread: What are your go-to gameday meals?

Welcome to another Casual Friday open thread, where we go off-topic and discuss things other than the Seattle Seahawks. On this occasion, I’m cheating only just a tad because it’s semi-Seahawks related but could apply to other sports events.

Off the back of the wildly successful hot food takes open thread, let’s dive back into food but specifically your go-to meals on gameday. It doesn’t matter if it’s at Lumen Field, the bars in and around Lumen Field, at your own home, or at a friend’s home, or if it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

I’ve got a local Mexican food truck (with an attached grill) that primarily sells grilled chicken meals, but their tacos are the absolute best. Whether it’s lengua, asada, pastor, carnitas, birria, it’s all fantastic and I really only need two tacos to be satisfied. Their chicken is also insanely juicy and their house salsa is elite. I’m Tacos > Pizza for gameday food.

If you do special gameday brunches I don’t think you can go wrong with corned beef, eggs, hashbrowns (crisp! Not soggy!), and buttermilk biscuits.

