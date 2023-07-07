Hello. Happy Friday, yall. Another day in ‘Hawkville, USA. How are we doing? In today’s links: do the Seattle Seahawks have a top ten roster?; an update on Kyler Murray’s status for the 2023 season; Cowboys sign a kicker; Corey Dillion is mad; and more!

Seahawks News

Is Seahawks K Jason Myers the most successful NFL player to come out of Mater Dei? - Seaside Joe

3 Heisman winners but none have had as much pro success as the Seahawks kicker (yet): Seaside Joe 1587

5 important position battles to follow at Seahawks 2023 training camp - Seahawks Wire

Here are five important position battles we will be keeping a close eye on throughout training camp and into the preseason.

Huard: What 'the bar' is for Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Sports

During Wednesday's Brock and Salk, Brock Huard shared what the expectations are for Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2023.

Shifting Focus | The Sound Of The Seahawks: S2 Ep. 4 - Seahawks.com

Episode 4, "Shifting Focus", follows Kenneth Walker III on an outdoor adventure away from the football field, provides exclusive interviews with Seahawks Legends Doug Baldwin Jr, Cliff Avril, and Michael Bennett on their community impact through their fou

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: LB Devin Bush - Resurgence in Emerald City? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Taking a chance on the former top-10 pick, the Seattle Seahawks brought former All-American linebacker Devin Bush on board with visions of him invigorating his career with a change of scenery filling in for a recovering Jordyn Brooks.

Do Seattle Seahawks Have Top-10 Roster This Season? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Spending big bucks in free agency on Dre'Mont Jones and others as well as adding two first-round picks in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the mix, the Seattle Seahawks have infused their roster with talent. But is it top-10 worthy?

NFC West News

49ers news: Why the salary cap could be an issue during the next 3 years - Niners Nation

PFF used different variables to determine what the future of the salary cap looks like for each team.

Which Rookie Will Make the Greatest Impact on the 49ers in 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Given that the 49ers didn't pick until near the end of the third round, the odds of a rookie having an immediate impact is on the lower end of the spectrum.

Arizona Cardinals Insider Gives Update on Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have a new update on Kyler Murray, according to one insider.

3 Things we know about Kyler Murray’s 2023 Season based on past Quarterbacks post-ACL recovery - Revenge of the Birds

These QB’s and their post-ACL stats show how hard it is to produce at a high level coming off an ACL, but there is a silver lining

Rams could have drafted Matthew Stafford 14 years ago, if not for this - Turf Show Times

Had two last-second field goals ended differently, it would have been the Rams drafting Stafford in 2009.

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp Among Best on ‘Accurate Passes’ - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams' receiver Cooper Kupp was especially successful in 2022 on a specific type of pass.

Around The NFL

Ex-Bengal Corey Dillon rips team's 'garbage' Ring of Honor process - Larry Brown Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon had some passionate thoughts on his exclusion from the team's Ring of Honor.

Cowboys sign kicker Brandon Aubrey - NBC Sports

The Cowboys needed another kicker to compete with Tristan Vizcaino for the job.

State of the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars: Can Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Co. provide encore? - NFL.com

Jacksonville rallied in the second half of last season to win the AFC South and then pulled off a mind-blowing comeback in the playoffs. What's next for Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Co.? Adam Rank examines the state of the Jaguars heading into the 2

Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams, from Giants' new weapon to Browns' Deshaun Watson returning to form - CBSSports.com

Plenty of players -- and coaches -- will impact their team's success in the 2023 season

2023 NFL Offseason report: Houston Texans | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A look at the Houston Texans' offseason moves and their outlook for 2023.

Too safe with the football? Why the Los Angeles Chargers need Justin Herbert to be more aggressive | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Herbert is already elite at avoiding turnovers. If he can find a way to sustain that while leaning into his explosive tools more often, he will rise even higher among the game’s elite quarterbacks.