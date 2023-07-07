Bobby Wagner to take the field at T-Mobile Park Saturday

During the 2022 season fans of the Seattle Seahawks had to watch Hawks legend Bobby Wagner take to the field in the uniform of the Los Angeles Rams, after having worn Seahawks blue for the entire decade prior. Saturday, Seattle fans will get to see Wagner in yet another uniform, though this time it is not that of a division rival.

Super Bowl Champion and 8-time Pro-Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, founding member/lead guitarist for Pearl Jam Mike McCready, SNL cast member Marcello Hernández, rapper and NFL Wide Receiver and son of MLB Legend Trey Griffey have been added to the final 2023 Celebrity Softball Game: https://t.co/9PKMU58es7 — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 5, 2023

So, Wagner won’t exactly be suiting up for the Seattle Mariners when he takes to the field at T-Mobile Park Saturday, but that likely won’t stop M’s fans from cheering for him as he participates in the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. In addition to Wagner, some other notable names who are slated to participate in the game include longtime M’s pitcher and six time All Star, Felix Hernandez, along with Trey Griffey, whose father longtime M’s fans will of course remember.

Thus, it’s not quite football yet, but at least Seahawks fans will be able to cheer Bwagz in a uniform other than that of the Los Angeles Rams Saturday. And that will help pass the time between now and when the Hawks report to training camp during the last full week of July.