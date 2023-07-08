It is becoming evident that our Seattle Seahawks made the right decision in hiring Shane Waldron. The offense improved in hopeful ways last season despite the ‘Hawks trading away their best QB ever. With new pieces in place, a second season with Geno Smith, and an evolving playbook, Shane Waldron may be putting himself in a position to get promoted.

Seahawks News

Seahawks fan comments: Where did Shane Waldron originate from? - Seaside Joe

Plus more FROM YOU on DK Metcalf, NFL Twitter, spending $1 million, and Clark's breed: Seaside Joe 1588

What Seattle Seahawks' Carroll must do to win Coach of the Year - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll has had a storied career with the Seattle Seahawks yet has never won Coach of the Year. How can he fix that? Stacy Rost explains.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Earn No. 4 Offensive Playmaker Ranking from ESPN - Seahawks.com

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell breaks down the potential dominance of each team’s skill groups ahead of the 2023 season.

Will Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks Secondary Return to Elite Form? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the unit does have question marks, including the health of safety Jamal Adams, if all of the pieces come together blending established stars with rising young talents, the Seattle Seahawks could have a special secondary in 2023.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy was the best QB in the NFL at this last year - Niners Nation

The 49ers QB was a master at the intermediate level, but his sandlot style got him in trouble when the team made it inside the 10-yard line

Video of Deebo Samuel sprinting at crazy treadmill speed goes viral - Larry Brown Sports

A video of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel sprinting at a crazy speed on the treadmill is going viral this week.

Former Quarterback Slams 'Dysfunctional' Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Derek Anderson believes one season spent in the desert is one too many.

Josh Jones playing time earns him proven performance bonus - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman earned nearly a $1.5-million escalator in his contract.

Rams offense: Can Cam Akers be the guy and pick up where he left off. - Turf Show Times

Can Cam Akers continue where he left off in 2022?

Los Angeles Rams Rookie Stetson Bennett: QB2? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett hopes to continue proving people wrong by winning a role as a rookie.

Around The NFL

2023 NFL Preview: Patriots look to avoid finishing last in a loaded AFC East - Yahoo Sports

The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.

Laremy Tunsil: DeMeco Ryans has brought a whole new vibe to Texans - NBC Sports

The Texans were 11-38 the past three seasons with four head coaches, including interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Jalen Hurts finds thrill in never being satisfied - NBC Sports

For quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl (like Aaron Rodgers), there's a real question that emerges regarding what comes next.

Better, worse or the same? How Raiders offense changed this offseason - ESPN

What's new with the Las Vegas offense, and has it actually improved?

State of the 2023 Tennessee Titans: Can Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill spark return to playoffs? - NFL.com

Will Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill be able to push Tennessee back to the playoffs after a disappointing end to last season? Adam Rank examines the state of the Titans ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons - NFL.com

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby breaks down how he transformed into a complete defensive force - The Athletic

Las Vegas' master of disruption reviews film and explains the process that has made him a dominant pass rusher and effective run stopper.

Ranking the NFL's top 10 punters entering 2023 season: Chiefs and Seahawks punters take the top two spots - CBSSports.com

Wondering who the best punters are in the NFL? You've come to the right place to find out

Patrick Mahomes: An analysis by performance against the blitz | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We compare the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to some of the other great quarterbacks against the blitz in the PFF era.