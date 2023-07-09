Listen: Richard Sherman recounts when he knew his career was coming to an end

The Seattle Seahawks will be in training camp in just a couple of weeks, with something resembling football following in early August. However, as the last, and slowest, portion of the offseason drags along, Hawks fans have a chance to hear from a second former member of the team regarding when they knew their time was done.

Back in late June, former Seahawks tight end and Super Bowl winner Luke Willson shared why he retired abruptly after a single practice during training camp in 2021. Never one to miss out on the limelight, Richard Sherman shared what it was that made him realize his career was quickly coming to an end, and the role that DeVonta Smith played in arriving at that realization. (Editor’s Note: The link should take viewers to the relevant portion of the clip, but if for some reason it does not, it is right around the 9:40 mark.)

Sherman made the comments on his podcast, The Richard Sherman Podcast, while speaking with All Pro right tackle of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson. The pair were discussing players taking care of themselves better as they age in order to be able to better endure the physical demands of the season, at which point Sherman noted,

DeVonta must have run this comeback, and I had him under control, you know what I mean. I was like, bang, quick jam. Like, easy. Got him under control. He must’ve stopped and I tried to stop, and my whole groin said, ‘Snap-snap. Snap-snap.’ and I said, ‘Oh, whoa. Whoa’.

Sherman goes on to recount how one of the coaches with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inquired from the sideline whether he needed to come out, while Sherman was thinking to himself, “At that moment I was like, ‘yeah, this is probably my last year’”. And sure enough, that was basically it for his career, as he played just 23 more defensive snaps in the NFL before joining the Thursday Night Football crew with Amazon for the 2022 season.