This Week in Seahawks History: The Chuck Knox era begins

This will be a weekly article series throughout the season looking back on what happened for the Seattle Seahawks 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago this week.

I was planning on only doing this for the regular season, but I checked to see if I could find preseason results from those years…lo and behold, I could! So, what the heck, why not start it early? Looking back on the preseason can be a fun trip down memory lane too.

40 Years Ago

Friday, August 5, 1983

Game Log

This was the first official time that new head coach Chuck Knox prowled the sidelines for the Seattle Seahawks following the strike-shortened 1982 season where Seattle fired head coach Jack Patera and GM John Thompson. Also, the 1983 season featured changes to the jersey – including the logo on the sleeve – that are relevant nowadays with the throwback jerseys that will be worn twice this season.

Am I avoiding talking about the game? Maybe.

As you can see from the box score, there wasn’t a ton of excitement. Denver opened the scoring with a Rich Karlis 48-yard field goal to take the 3-0 lead. Rookie RB Curt Warner ran it in from 4 yards out in his first NFL action to put the Seahawks up 7-3. Unfortunately, the Broncos would take the lead for good on a Sammy Winder 2-yard TD scamper in the 3rd Quarter as Denver beat Seattle 10-7.

Jim Zorn was 7/10 for 75 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT. Curt Warner had 8 carries for 33 yards and 1 TD but also lost a fumble. Steve Largent caught 1 pass for 16 yards. Not a huge offensive output to begin the preseason…we can’t even make the “Ground Chuck” joke!

On defense, the Seahawks had 2 interceptions with Kerry Justin picking off Steve DeBerg and John Harris taking advantage of a batted pass from John Elway to snag the other.

Fun fact, Gary Kubiak was a rookie on that Denver Broncos team, but didn’t play in the game. That was pretty much it in a less-than-memorable preseason debut for the 1983 season.

30 Years Ago

Saturday, August 7, 1993

Game Log

From one equestrian team to another, the Seahawks opened the 1993 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts. And what better way to start the 1993 preseason than with an overtime game, right? The fact that they lost is an extra (mule)kick to the junk. Add in that the 1992 team had been so putrid and you’ve got a recipe for low vibes in Seattle following this game.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Colts raced (pun intended) to a 10-0 lead following a 1-yard Rodney Culver TD run and a Dean Biasucci 37-yard FG. Seattle finally got on the board with 0:18 left in the 2nd Quarter when Dan McGwire found a young Mack Strong for a 1-yard TD catch. The Seahawks added 2 FGs in the 3rd Quarter to take the 13-10 lead. Big, bad, Biasucci tied the game at 13-13 with a FG at the end of the 4th quarter and then hit another FG from 43 yards away in OT to secure the win for the Colts.

Mark McGwire’s younger brother was 9/18 for 90 yards and a TD. Stan Gelbaugh was 7/16 for 78 yards. Rueben Mayes – who would go on to play a grand total of 1 game for the Seahawks in 1993 – led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 45 yards and 1 fumble. Mack Strong had 3 catches for 45 yards to pace all receivers. Seattle also had 2 more fumbles, including one by Chris Warren, in the sloppy loss.

On defense, the Seahawks forced 5 turnovers. Natu Tuatagaloa picked off Tom Tupa – yes, the punter Tom Tupa, who played QB and punted through the 1992 season before focusing primarily on punting beginning in the 1993 regular season. Maybe that interception was the nail in the coffin? Rookie Michael McCrary forced 1 of the 4 fumbles in the loss.

20 Years Ago

*Did not begin preseason games yet.

10 Years Ago

*Did not begin preseason games yet.