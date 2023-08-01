The interior of the defensive line has been remade and only our Seattle Seahawks know who will fill the rotation of nose tackles and ends in Clint Hurtt’s remodeled scheme. One of the most exciting and interesting players along the line (in my opinion) is Mr. Myles Adams; undrafted free agent, athletic, persistent, and will most likely be given an opportunity to shine this upcoming season. What will be the result of this opportunity? How many snaps are the ‘Hawks willing to give Adams? Where does Adams fit in your mind, in terms of his importance in a strong and productive 2023 Seahawks defense?

Seahawks News

6 reasons that the Seahawks could be better than the national expectations - Seaside Joe

'I'm not a believer in the Seattle Seahawks', 7/31/2023

Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Sunday’s practice - Seahawks Wire

Here are your sights and sounds from Sunday's training camp practice.

Monday thoughts: Injuries and trade talk « Seahawks Draft Blog

I can’t see anyone to trade for

Video: Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs talks defense's potential - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs joined Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk on Monday before another day of training camp for a conversation.

Seattle Seahawks Breakdown: Confidence in offensive positions - Seattle Sports

How confident should Seattle Seahawks fans be in every position group on offense? Wyman and Bob share their ratings from 1-5.

News - First Padded Practice Brings Extra Energy To Seahawks Camp - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks cranked up the physicality on Monday with players practicing in pads for the first time in training camp.

Monday Round-up - July 31, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith leaps 15 spots after a standout 2022 season on The Athletic’s annual NFL Quarterback Tiers list.

Seahawks training camp: WRs and CBs spar, plus more notes from Day 1 in pads - The Athletic

Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each battled Devon Witherspoon, while DK Metcalf is showing more polish as a route runner.

Seattle Seahawks' Myles Adams Primed For Expanded Role? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Now a seasoned veteran who has progressed from practice squad player to viable rotational defensive tackle, Myles Adams may be the wild card for a retooled defensive line that will look to turn the page from a challenging 2022 season.

Pro Football Focus ranks Seahawks 2023 roster just outside top 10 - Seahawks Wire

Are the Seahawks ranked too low?

NFC West News

49ers training camp, Day 5: Trey Lance thrives, but defense wins the day - Niners Nation

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold were sharp. Brock Purdy had an off day, but Dre Greenlaw, Javon Kinlaw, and the rest of the defense dominated.

How Purdy, Lance and Darnold control 49ers' Super Bowl fate - ESPN

The 49ers have Super Bowl talent. Those Lombardi ambitions could rise or fall on how the quarterback situation shakes out in August.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 3 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Inside Look: Arizona Cardinals Begin Week 2 of Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals began week two of training camp today. Here's everything we saw.

Cardinals’ training camp battle: A new punter after six seasons with Andy Lee - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona aims to get younger at key special teams position

Rams training camp: 5 things we’ve learned about the defense so far - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams put on the pads on Monday, here’s what we’ve learned about the defense

How Los Angeles Rams 'Realistic' Training Approach is Helping Aaron Donald - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are trying something different with Aaron Donald during training camp, and it seems to be working

Around The NFL

Cowboys RB suspended by NFL for PED violation - Larry Brown Sports

A running back for the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended for a PED violation, the NFL officially revealed on Monday.

Sexist remarks from radio host enable Commanders to set tone that things are different after Dan Snyder - Yahoo Sports

There are questions about how successful the Commanders will be on the field this season, but it didn't take long for team owner Josh Harris to get his first win off it, one that was easy to claim.

Jerry Jones continues to drag his feet on putting Jimmy Johnson in the Ring of Honor - NBC Sports

How 'bout them Cowboys coaches?

NFL training camp 2023 updates: More injury news on Monday - ESPN

Damar Hamlin participated in his first padded practice, and wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field. Check out Monday's top photos, videos and notes from the NFL.

4,000 yards? Ravens' Lamar Jackson eyes dynamic passing attack - ESPN

With Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers on the outside, and Mark Andrews at TE, the Ravens under Todd Monken could reshape their run-first identity.

Broncos LB Frank Clark wants to reignite Chiefs rivalry - ESPN

The linebacker spent four seasons with the division-rival Chiefs, but now hopes to help restore the Broncos as formidable rivals.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change - NFL.com

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

NFL Quarterback Tiers 2023: Mahomes, Burrow take over Tier 1, Hurts vaults to top of Tier 2 - The Athletic

The 10th annual survey of 50 NFL coaches and evaluators on the state of the QB cohort shows significant swings up and down.

2023 NFL 'Out of Nowhere' Breakout Team: Second-year QB, Steelers DB highlight five players ready to surprise - CBSSports.com

These players aren't normal breakout candidates, but they could stun this season

3 most impressive under-the-radar young edge rushers in NFL | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

John Owning breaks down three of the most impressive up-and-coming pass-rushers who weren't selected with first-round draft capital.

One rookie for each AFC team with the most to gain from 2023 NFL training camp | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

AFC rookies with the most to gain include Bills wide receiver Justin Shorter and Titans quarterback Will Levis.