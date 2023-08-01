Super Bowl 58 will also air on Nickelodeon

For the first time ever, there will be an alternative broadcast for the Super Bowl.

No, it’s not the ManningCast. Maybe in a few years when ABC broadcasts the game again. Instead, children’s television channel Nickelodeon is going to be a part of the NFL’s championship game for the first time ever. Why yes, Nickelodeon is going to Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Nate Burleson, who’s been a part of all three NFL on Nickelodeon special broadcasts, will be a game analyst.

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

CBS has the television rights to this season’s Super Bowl, and since Nickelodeon is also a Paramount entity this pretty much explains why we’re seeing this. Obviously the highlight of the NFL on Nickelodeon era was Patrick Star’s masterclass in commentary.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Nickelodeon has one task and one task only on the night of the Super Bowl. When the game is over, this is the song that must be played:

Anything else is a massive failure.

So if you have kids or you really, really cannot stand listening to Tony Romo anymore, then Nickelodeon may be the place for you.