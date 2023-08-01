There’s some minor roster news to report ahead of Tuesday’s Seattle Seahawks training camp practice.

Rookie undrafted free agent Robert Cooper III is back on the roster after previously being waived. The former Florida State defensive tackle was an All-ACC honorable mention in his final two seasons with the Seminoles, and figured to be a potential UDFA gem to make Seattle’s 53-man roster before he was waived in May.

Seattle is currently at the 90-man roster limit, so any moves they make will need a corresponding release. In this instance, the recently signed DT Roderick Perry has just as quickly been let go. Perry played alongside Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon at Illinois, and had very limited playing time in 2022 while playing for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie season.

Seattle’s nose tackle depth consists of rookie Cameron Young, Jarran Reed, Bryan Mone (PUP), and Austin Faoliu (PUP).