 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks Training Camp 2023: August 1 live stream, updates, and open thread

Watch and discuss the fourth day of 2023 Seahawks training camp public practices right here!

By Mookie Alexander Updated
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the fourth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below.

Once training camp is wrapped up, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any notable video highlights of the top moments.

Live Stream

Updates

Still no practice for Ken Walker

Uncle Will is back

Anthony Bradford not practicing

Schedule

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion in the comments below!

In This Stream

Seahawks 2023 Training Camp coverage: Previews, analysis, news, updates, and more

View all 45 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...