Seahawks Training Camp 2023: August 1 live stream, updates, and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is here!

We’ve reached the fourth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below.

Once training camp is wrapped up, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any notable video highlights of the top moments.

Live Stream

Updates

Still no practice for Ken Walker

Seahawks training camp day 6: lead back Kenneth Walker remains sidelined by groin injury. Hasn’t practiced since first day. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/XbQloaULa1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2023

Uncle Will is back

Will Dissly back in pads today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Anthony Bradford not practicing

The sixth practice of Seahawks camp is underway. In pads for the second straight day. Ken Walker III (groin) is here but still out. Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) also still out. Looks like G Anthony Bradford is sitting as well. TE Will Dissly is back after not practicing yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GCSyirgo7Y — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 1, 2023

Schedule

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

