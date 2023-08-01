The Seattle Seahawks kicked off August with a public practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton on Tuesday. There’s not a whole lot to report on the news front apart from a minor roster change and the return of Will Dissly, but there are some interesting things to note from during and after practice that are worth sharing.

News

Seahawks tweak the defensive line depth

Robert Cooper III has re-joined the Seahawks after being waived in May. The UDFA rookie out of Florida State is back in the fold, whereas the recently signed Roderick Perry has been let go. Needless to say, Seattle’s nose tackle situation is still very thin.

Will Dissly back at practice

The fan favorite tight end missed Monday’s practice for undisclosed reasons, but he returned to action on Tuesday. Seattle had worked out a few TEs in Dissly’s absence but signed none of them.

Anthony Bradford does not practice

For the first time this training camp, Seattle’s rookie right guard did not participate in drills.

Notes

Vi Jones starts while Devin Bush sits out practice

Devin Bush didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session, so that gave second-year UDFA Vi Jones the opportunity to get some first-team reps at inside linebacker.

With Devin Bush out today Vi Jones working with starters at WLB alongside Bobby Wagner in middle. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Who will start at center? We still don’t know.

Today was rookie Olusegun Oluwatimi’s day to get first-team center reps over Evan Brown, as the two have alternated in that role throughout camp.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron says “no timeline,” at least that he’s willing to share, on Seahawks deciding the new starting center.



Evan Brown, rookie Olu Oluwatimi are alternating days as starter. Waldron says they have an “in-house” process. Communication with OL is key — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2023

Coby Bryant at safety?

I’ve openly pondered in recent days whether Devon Witherspoon’s nickel/dime presence is a sign that the Seahawks have other plans for Coby Bryant... or plans for him to not be in the regular rotation. While his rookie season had several forced fumbles and a couple of other nice highlight plays, he did have some rough days in coverage and major tackling issues. Bryant was an outside cornerback in college is already being looked at as a possible safety in year two, per defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Thought this was by far Devon Witherspoon’s best day. Lots of action at nickel with the ones. Clint Hurtt confirmed after practice Seahawks also now looking at Coby Bryant as a safety to add options and versatility. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Several options presented at kick returner for the Seahawks

No, Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t one of them. But DeeJay Dallas and Dee Eskridge have returned kicks for the Seahawks before, and then you add in Tre Brown and rookie Kenny McIntosh in the mix.

Seahawks did the most extensive kickoff return work I've seen so far. Dallas, Eskridge, McIntosh and Tre Brown did the returning. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Better day for Devon Witherspoon

We’ve seen a few reps for Witherspoon at training camp and minicamp where he’s on the wrong end of a highlight, but reporters Corbin Smith (AllSeahawks) and Bob Condotta (Seattle Times) on-site at VMAC saw this as a positive day for the rookie.

Practice wrapped up at the VMAC. Easily best practice for Devon Witherspoon so far, as he made a sack on a blitz from slot and denied Tyler Lockett in red zone with sticky coverage. Fiery personality on display all day long. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 1, 2023

To elaborate some on this, he has looked really good in run defense at nickel and also had a sack today on a blitz from there. He was better in pass coverage today as well, though he still gave up a couple. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

On a fun play to watch, he was matched up in the slot against JSN in a late 11-on-11 session on what was a third and 12 play. JSN got open and caught a pass from Geno Smith for 18 yards. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Highlights

Once again, The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar has come through with a thread of 1-v-1 matchups. Today we have the defensive line against the offensive line, and you get a glimpse of rookies Derick Hall, Cameron Young, Mike Morris, Olu Oluwatimi, and essentially Tyreke Smith since he didn’t play last season. I’m sure your attention will be on Dre’Mont Jones’ rep vs. Damien Lewis.

Darrell Taylor and Charles Cross pic.twitter.com/LVDIUkR4d5 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Mike Morris and Greg Eiland pic.twitter.com/McBldRqsfX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Tyreke Smith and Stone Forsythe pic.twitter.com/JiNN5fva0T — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Cam Young and Olu Oluwatimi pic.twitter.com/xbBn9gk7hu — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Mario Edwards and Phil Haynes pic.twitter.com/ECU8tWgUJL — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Here’s your near-daily JSN highlight, this time on the back shoulder fade against Coby Bryant.

Jaxon Smith Njigba back shoulder fade against Coby Bryant@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/1TCtIinZif — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) August 1, 2023

And to wrap this up, how about Devon Witherspoon versus Dee Eskridge, with Richard Sherman on the sidelines?

The Seahawks have Wednesday off and will return to practice on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 1:30pm PT.