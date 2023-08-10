2023 NFL Preseason: Seahawks vs. Vikings 1st Half game thread

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks preseason is finally upon us. We’ve waited eight months for Seahawks football and now we’re getting a teaser of what’s to come with the first of three exhibition games over the next couple of weeks.

Tonight we see the Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. We’re gonna see a whole lot of Drew Lock this preseason, with Geno Smith established as the starting quarterback. I wouldn’t expect many of the veteran first-team starters to play, but it could be a different story for second-year players like Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Coby Bryant, and Boye Mafe. Devon Witherspoon will not participate due to a hamstring injury, but we should get a glimpse of Jaxon Smith-Njigba!

The game kicks off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on KING-5 NBC, but check here for your local listings.

This is the preseason so while I expect plenty of comment activity, we’re doing game threads by half. When we get to the regular season it’ll be back to business as usual with game threads by quarter.

SEA!!!