The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 NFL preseason gets underway at long last!

After a 9-8 season and a playoff berth, the Seahawks are on the rise and ready to take that next step towards becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders again. They begin their preseason against the Minnesota Vikings, who finished 13-4 last year and won the NFC North, but like the Seahawks they bowed out in the Wild Card round. Somehow, Minnesota pulled off a 13-4 record with a negative point differential, which we may not see repeated for some time.

In this era of preseason football it’s common for established starters to either have very limited preseason reps or not play at all. Geno Smith went from a QB competition with Drew Lock to the clear starter, so we should see a lot of Lock throughout the preseason, along with UDFA Holton Ahlers. Fans will also look forward to rookies like Zach Charbonnet, Derick Hall, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba make their Seahawks debuts.

Here are all the details you need on tonight’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Channel: KING-5 NBC (local) (click here for additional TV affiliates outside of the Seattle area) | NFL Network

Announcers: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett (Vikings broadcast: Paul Allen and Pete Bercich)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 90-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Daily Norseman

Odds

Yeah, preseason odds exist. Don’t lie to yourself! The Seahawks sit at 3.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 35 points.

Seahawks 2023 Preseason Schedule (all games on KING-5 NBC)

8/10 (Thu): vs. Minnesota Vikings (7 PM PT)

8/19 (Sat): vs. Dallas Cowboys (7 PM PT)

8/26 (Sat): at Green Bay Packers (10 AM PT)

Seahawks 2023 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS )

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)