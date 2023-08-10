Seahawks vs. Vikings: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks open their 2023 NFL preseason with a Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, last season’s NFC North winners. It’s preseason so we’re going to see a lot of playing time for rookies, reserves, camp bodies, and players on the roster bubble. Drew Lock is expected to get the lion’s share of snaps throughout preseason, whereas we don’t know how much Geno Smith will play (if at all). Rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zach Charbonnet, and Derick Hall are among those fans will be intrigued to see for the first time in live game action.

This article is a full summary of the game, with a complete recap coming upon the conclusion of the contest. Consider this post a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you are still supposed to comment while the game is going on).

1st Half

The Vikings got the ball first with Nick Mullens at quarterback, but went backwards and nearly allowed a safety with late pressure from Mike Morris and Derick Hall. The two rookies forced a bad throw by Mullens and a 3rd down incomplete pass. Drew Lock’s first snaps resulted in a three-and-out, although Jaxon Smith-Njigba got his first NFL catch for a couple of yards.

Minnesota got a couple of good runs from Ty Chandler, took advantage of missed tackles, and a roughing penalty on Derick Hall to get into the red zone. Jacob Sykes put pressure on Nick Mullens to force a 3rd down stop, and Minnesota took a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings extended their lead with Mullens throwing a touchdown to the back of the end zone to tight end Nick Muse, who got the better of Tre Brown in a physical mismatch. Brown had also been victimized on a coverage bust when Mullens found Jalen Reagor open on a sail route.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba moved the chains with a 15-yard catch-and-run over the middle, then he saved an interception on a Lock overthrow when he was put under pressure. Jake Curhan’s holding penalty killed the drive and led to another Michael Dickson punt.

Seattle’s offense finally got going when rookie Zach Charbonnet gained 9 yards on a 2nd down carry, followed by a 29-yard catch-and-run for Jake Bobo into the red zone. On 3rd and 7 from the 12, Lock threw a dart to Easop Winston Jr who overcame pass interference to hang on for the touchdown. The Seahawks closed the gap to 10-7 heading into the break.

2nd Half

Bryant Koback made his presence felt by getting a 31-yard catch-and-run on the wheel route thrown by Drew Lock. Seattle did stall on this drive, but Jason Myers was able to tie things up to kick off the 3rd quarter.

Scoring Summary and Highlights

1st Quarter: Greg Joseph 26-yard field goal - MIN 3, SEA 0

2nd Quarter: Nick Muse 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens - MIN 10, SEA 0

2nd Quarter: Easop Winston Jr 12-yard touchdown from Drew Lock - MIN 10, SEA 7

Seahawks Injury Report

WR Dee Eskridge left the game in the 1st quarter with an apparent knee injury suffered on the opening kickoff.

WR Cade Johnson was carted from the sidelines to the locker room in the 2nd quarter. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution for head and neck injuries.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks stay at home for a Saturday, August 19 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff time is 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on KING-5 (NBC).