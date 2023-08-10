Welcome to Thursday! Our Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Minnesota Vikings later today and I couldn’t be more excited. How are y’all feeling? Whom will you watching? Where will you be watching? Feels like Xmas morning. Let’s go, ‘Hawks!

Seahawks News

Seahawks Injury Updates: Devon Witherspoon, Tyler Lockett, Vi Jones - Seaside Joe

Seahawks sign a DT and Shelby Harris gets a new team: 8/9/2023

Tales from training camp: Ron Howard recalls nearly quitting before making roster for inaugural Seahawks team - KING5

As the Seahawks ring in the new season, one of the rings they're chasing sits at a junior high in south Seattle. The halls may be empty for summer break, but Howard has been there since the early hours of the morning, immersed in his job as assistant principal. Howard says he hasn't been thinking too much about his old job: football player. Howard's NFL career is undoubtedly full of life lessons.

I would be open to Jadeveon Clowney returning « Seahawks Draft Blog

Let me be clear — I don’t think it’ll happen.

Schlereth: Why Seahawks' Witherspoon at nickel is a good thing - Seattle Sports

Devon Witherspoon is seeing a lot of time at nickel CB for the Seattle Seahawks, which Mark Schlereth says is quite the find for the Hawks.

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 13 Julian Love - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 13, safety Julian Love.

What To Watch In Preseason week 1 vs - Seahawks.com

Position groups, players and competitions to watch when the Seahawks host the Vikings Thursday night.

Seahawks Round-Up: Damien Lewis and Abe Lucas Ranked Top 75 In Offensive Line Players - Seahawks.com

Brandon Thorn, an offensive and defensive line analyst ranks the top 75 offensive line players ahead of the 2023 season.

Seattle Seahawks' Dre'Mont Jones on 'Coach' Michael Bennett: 'A Blessing!' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Super Bowl champion Michael Bennett is helping the Seattle Seahawks prepare for this season.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Preseason: How to Watch, Betting Odds - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks open their preseason schedule on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Why Geno Smith, Seahawks Will Challenge Eagles, 49ers atop NFC Hierarchy in 2023 - Bleacher Report

A lack of belief in the Seattle Seahawks, specifically quarterback Geno Smith, plays a significant part in the current perception. The 2013 second-round draft pick bided his time and showed he's a talented starting quarterback in the right situation. When a strong run game, talented wide receivers and improving defense are added to the mixture, the Seahawks have as good of a chance as any other NFC squad to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles as conference champs.

NFC West News

49ers Kicker: Jake Moody’s 60-yarders put him ahead of Zane Gonzalez - Niners Nation

This kompetition is over, just not on paper

Sorting Out The 49ers Present and Future at Quarterback - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Projecting the San Francisco 49ers' options at quarterback for the future.

Arizona Cardinals Conclude Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have completed their last training camp practice.

Cardinals’ 1st depth chart release: Thoughts on Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley, Rashard Lawrence - Revenge of the Birds

Left guard, defensive line and cornerback are positions to watch in the Arizona Cardinals first depth chart release

Stetson Bennett fits into Rams’ vision for the future, and Matthew Stafford is playing his part - Yahoo Sports

Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.

What did Rams depth chart tell us about the offseason position battles? - Turf Show Times

What did the Rams depth chart tell us about the position battles in training camp?

Los Angeles Rams Reveal 1st Depth Chart: Top Takeaways from Initial Look - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Roster departures as well as the arrival of new faces makes the Los Angeles Rams' first depth chart an interesting study.

Around The NFL

Report: Ravens offer contract to former No. 1 overall pick - Larry Brown Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping a former No. 1 overall draft pick can help their defensive needs and offered a contract to Jadeveon Clowney.

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins were worst in the NFL in pre-snap penalties, have to fix it - NBC Sports

The Dolphins led the NFL in pre-snap penalties last season, and head coach Mike McDaniel says that's unacceptable.

NFL training camp 2023 live updates: Rodgers, Young meet - ESPN

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young met his quarterback idol Aaron Rodgers in Wednesday's Panthers-Jets joint practice, while the Buccaneers continue their QB battle.

Fantasy football - Players who will outperform their ADP and should be targeted in drafts - ESPN

Eric Moody makes his case for the players he's willing to take ahead of their ADPs in hopes of securing them in fantasy drafts.

Mahomes and the Chiefs turning to young receivers in camp - ESPN

With Kadarius Toney sidelined, Mahomes and the Chiefs are relying on the depth of their young receiving corps in the absence of a No. 1 target.

Eagles RBs: Will D'Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny emerge as RB1s? - ESPN

After bringing on D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, the Eagles are hardly lacking options on their running back depth chart.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East fantasy season preview; a visit from Warren Sharp - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams - NFL.com

The NFL preseason begins in earnest this week, with 16 games over four days. So, what are the most intriguing position battles? Which rookies can't be missed? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams.

Move the Sticks: Rookie QBs; North Carolina QB Drake Maye joins - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Jalen Hurts made a ‘special’ cheesesteak and transformed twin sisters’ family business - The Athletic

Before the Eagles quarterback endorsed FoodChasers, it was a breakfast spot. Now it's a cheesesteak destination with sky-high potential.

Agent's Take: Inside look at the consequences and dynamics facing Nick Bosa, Zack Martin and other holdouts - CBSSports.com

Some players can force a team's hand, while others hold little leverage

What to expect from NFL second-year QBs: Which young passer will take biggest jump in 2023 season? - CBSSports.com

Let's predict how well quarterbacks from the 2022 draft class will fare this season

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — AFC East | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Three 2023 bold predictions each for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.